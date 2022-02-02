RHONJ's Margaret Josephs Slams Jennifer Aydin for Remarks About Her Marriage: 'You Chastise Me'

Another hot topic during Tuesday's premiere was Teresa's new fiancé, Louie Ruelas, and the controversial video he was seen in, which has circulated on social media

The Real Housewives of New Jersey are back — and the drama is already in full swing.

Tensions ran high on Tuesday's season 12 premiere as Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs got into a massive fight while attending Teresa Giudice's pool party.

The argument began shortly after Jennifer arrived at the gathering with her husband Bill. At that point, all of the cast members were already at Teresa's house, including Margaret, Melissa Gorga, Jackie Goldschneider, Dolores Catania, and new friend Traci Johnson, whose husband is former NFL player Tiki Barber.

Speaking to Teresa privately, Jennifer revealed that she felt awkward because the other women "walked right past" her without saying anything after she arrived.

Wanting to keep the peace, Teresa suggested Jackie and Jennifer chat. The two agreed and soon confronted each other over past drama.

"I'm upset with you... You know that Margaret is one of my best friends and you concocted a story to try and drive a big wedge between us," Jackie said, referencing the comments that Jennifer made at the RHONJ reunion last May.

"I shouldn't have said it, I regret it. But do you know how hard it is for me knowing it's all three of you against me?" Jennifer responded, before getting emotional. "I think I'm great friends with Teresa and Dolores but I also do believe that they don't stick by me the way that you three do."

Not wanting to cause a scene, Jackie accepted Jennifer's apology and said, "If you're a friend to me, I'll be a friend to you." She then told Jennifer, "But I think you need to talk to Melissa and Margaret."

However, when Margaret approached Jennifer, she did not hold back her thoughts. "I was a little shocked," Margaret said. "You called me a snake in the group ... You never know when to stop. I think that you're unhappy."

In response, Jennifer defended herself, saying: "I wake up feeling blessed. I love my house, I love my husband. He allowed me to make things happen that never could've happened for me without a man having to nag me about the bill. Do you know what a f—ing blessing that is? It's not about the money, but it is about him trying to do everything he can to let me be the perfect mother to my kids... You're just jealous."

To that, Margaret argued back: "I think he's spending his life making up for mistakes he's made in the past."

At this point, Teresa came over to check in and diffuse the situation but things only escalated from there as Jennifer yelled, "She's mad I called her a snake. Everyone's got f—ing skeletons in the closet."

"You talk about everybody else's but never your own," Margaret said. "You've attacked me from the beginning and you attacked my mother and called her a slut. You make it out like you're better than everybody else ... you chastise me."

Things hit the fan when Margaret brought up Jennifer's husband Bill's alleged infidelity.

"You always say Bill's the best but he had an affair," she said. "Everybody knows and that's why he left his old job. Her marriage isn't as perfect as she says it is. Bill had the affair with the office manager."

"She's not office manager! She was the f—ing pharmaceutical rep, you f—ing idiot. If you'd get the facts straight," Jennifer yelled back as the episode ended, with the pair's dramatic fight expected to continue into episode 2.

Another hot topic during Tuesday's premiere was Teresa's new fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, and the controversial video that he was seen in, which circulated on social media.

Earlier in the episode, Jackie and Margaret expressed their concerns about the clip — which showed Louie on a beach with a group of shirtless men, apologizing to a former lover — and speculated on how Teresa would react if she knew.

"She romanticizes her life, just like this whole thing with the video with Louie. She's gonna romanticize that!" Margaret said. "I don't wanna rain on her parade and Louie seems amazing but he's on an apology tour in that video."

Jackie added, "There is something unsettling about it. I would hope that one of her close friends would say something to her but it's certainly not gonna be me."

Later on, while Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga were out to dinner with Traci and Tiki, they spoke more about Louie and the video.

"When I first met Louie he was cool and now I hear all this stuff about him," Joe said in a confessional. "He told me about the camp when I first met him. He told me, 'I wanna take you to this camp,' but when the video came out and I watched it, I'm like, 'You know I'm just not into that camp.' "

"I don't know what to say anymore because if I did say it, I'm a bad guy," Joe added of his future brother-in-law.

As for Teresa, she was busy closing on her house and preparing to move into a new home with Louie, his two sons and her four daughters. "I'm excited, I've always wanted a son and now I have two," she said in a confessional.

Teresa was also dealing with a comment that her brother made about her ex-husband Joe Giudice while he was on stage for a show in Atlantic City and was asked how he felt about the recent video of Louie. "I've never missed my brother-in-law [Joe Giudice] so much," he said and later explained to Melissa that "I didn't want to talk about it so I just said something funny."

When Dolores confronted Teresa about the comment at her party, she assumed there would be drama. But Teresa, who was already aware of the incident, had a different response: "Aw, I like that!"

"I'm just playing dumb," Teresa revealed in a confessional. "Nobody should even be getting in Louie's business ... so it's better to pretend I don't know about it to not cause any issues."