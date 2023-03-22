Luis Ruelas Says He Wears Teresa Giudice's Dead Father's Pajamas So Her Daughters 'Feel Safe'

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made the revelation to Giudice's brother Joe Gorga in a preview for next week's episode that aired Tuesday

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 12:51 PM
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Teresa Giudice's husband Luis Ruelas has found a unique way to honor the Real Housewives of New Jersey star's late father.

In a preview for the March 28 episode of the Bravo series, the businessman, 47, revealed to Giudice's brother Joe Gorga that he wears the pajamas of their deceased dad at night in an effort to support Giudice's daughters.

"I live with your four nieces," Ruelas told Gorga. "I wear your father's pajamas at night to make them feel safe and loving, do you know that?"

The pair were sitting at a party in a backyard when the conversation took place, according to the teaser, which aired at the end of Tuesday's episode. Gorga's face looked blank in response to the revelation.

Giudice, 50, and Gorga's father, Giacinto Gorga, died in April 2020 three years after his wife Antonia died at age 66 following a battle with pneumonia.

Ruelas met Giudice months later in the summer of 2020, but they didn't publicly confirm their romance until November of that year.

Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Melissa and Joe Gorga (left) and Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas (right). Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/Getty

In December 2022, Giudice and Ruelas opened up to PEOPLE about their blended family and Ruelas being a stepfather to Teresa's four daughters — Audriana, 13, Milania, 17, Gabriella, 19, and Gia, 22 — who she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice. Ruelas is dad to sons Louie Jr., 19, and Nicholas, 21.

"The girls embrace Louie, and it's beautiful," Teresa told PEOPLE at the time.

Ruelas also told PEOPLE how it was important to forge his own bond with the girls when he came into the family. "I always tell them, 'I'm not your dad, because your dad's your dad," he said. "Your dad can reprimand you. I'm that guy you call at 1:00 in the morning if you have an issue. I'm your friend. I'm here for you' and we found our way from there. My son's found his way there with [Teresa]."

Teresa Giudice Wears Coordinating Cozy Outfits with Her Daughters for Thanksgiving TikTok
Teresa Giudice and her four daughters. Milania Giudice/instagram

Ruelas also recalled to Giudice during PEOPLE's interview, "You used to tell me in the beginning, 'I want my daughters to come back to me, telling me that they want to be with a guy like you. That's what I'd love my daughters to say.' "

He continued, "Over time, your daughters have all come to me, have told me, 'I want to be with a man like you.' And when their boyfriends are in the house, they're like, 'What do you think of this guy?' "

Giudice's parents hold a special place in her heart and she ensured she paid tribute to them at her wedding to Ruelas in August 2022.

Teresa Giudice and Giacinto Gorga
Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga with their parents Giacinto and Antonia Gorga. Teresa Giudice/Instagram

The reality star wore a personalized veil with the words 'Sempre Insieme' stitched into it, which translates from Italian to "Always Together". She got emotional at a bridal appointment during a recent episode of the show as she made the request for the veil and revealed the words are "on my parents' mausoleum."

"I wish they were here," Giudice said during a confessional in the same episode. "I miss them so much."

The special phrase is inked onto Giudice's ribcage too, after she got a tattoo of the words in 2021. And it can be found around the fire pit in the backyard of the Montville home she and Ruelas bought in 2021.

Meanwhile, the drama between Giudice and her brother Gorga has been a fixture of the reality series for years.

Things appear to have become even more heated since Giudice started dating Ruelas in 2020. During a recent episode of the series, Giudice recounted how the recent boys' night didn't go well between her brother and now-husband. "My brother must have told him to go f--- himself like 10 times," she told her therapist Tegan Sorvino-Quille.

The evening saw the pair get into a heated argument and almost come to physical blows when Gorga brought up Giudice and Ruelas not inviting his wife Melissa Gorga's family to their upcoming wedding.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

