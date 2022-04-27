RHONJ: Luis Ruelas Asks for Joe Gorga's Blessing to Marry Teresa as Questions Loom About His Past

Tuesday's dramatic season finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey ended with Louie and Teresa leaving the Nashville trip early amid persistent questioning from the cast

Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas are refusing to take any more criticism when it comes to their relationship.

During Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the couple's romance was once again put under the microscope, as the cast continued to question Louie's alleged past. However, that didn't stop Louie from taking the next step in their relationship and asking Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, for his blessing to propose.

While out on the town during their group Nashville trip, Louie pulled Joe aside to have a heart-to-heart conversation.

"I just wanted to take this moment to thank you for being genuine with me... you helped give me a fair shape with the guys. With the girls, it's been a little bit different just because there's so much judgment about my past," Louie told Joe. "The only person I want to judge me in life honestly is your sister. I truly love her."

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice (left) with Joe Gorga | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Manny Carabel/FilmMagic

"I need your sister, so I'm gonna take her to Europe next month, and I'm gonna propose to her," he continued. "I want to respect you like you're her dad, so I want to ask you for your blessing."

Though Joe said he was "glad" Louie asked him for permission, he couldn't help but address the rumors about Louie's past, including claims that he allegedly beat his ex-fiancée in front of their kids. (Louie has denied all allegations.)

Teresa Giudice Celebrates Her Fiancé Luis Ruelas’ Birthday: ‘You’ve Changed My Life'.https://www.instagram.com/teresagiudice Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas | Credit: TERESA GIUDICE/Instagram

"I'm gonna be honest: when I first met you, I said, 'I love this guy,' and then all this stuff came out about you," Joe explained. "I haven't asked you anything 'cause when I did get involved with her ex, it was problems for me. But she's my only sister, man, and she's been through hell and back. I don't want her to go through anything else again so what's up with your past?"

In a confessional, Joe added: "I know my sister doesn't like anyone asking him any questions, and up to this point, I've kept my mouth shut. I've just sat back and listened, but now he's asking for her hand in marriage so I want to know the truth."

Similar to his previous explanation, Louie said he got involved in "toxic relationships" with "desperate, thirsty, low-life exes" after getting divorced at age 35. But Joe didn't seem to be entirely convinced.

"You could've been involved in a toxic relationship but they're constantly coming. There's obviously some truth to some of those stories," Joe said.

Taking responsibility for his actions, Louie acknowledged that he made some mistakes, but adamantly denied he was ever abusive to another woman.

"I'm not gonna sit here and say I was this crown of a man... I was trying to figure things out and in that process, I made my own mistakes. I take ownership for that," he shared. "However, I wasn't abusive. Was I perfect? No, but when I met your sister, my life changed."

"I just want to assure you that I will always be there for her, I will never let her down, I will be there for her every second of the day because she deserves that," he added.

Gorga's Homemade Pasta & Pizza Grand Opening Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga | Credit: Paul Zimmerman/Getty

After hearing Louie's side of the story, Joe said he would "absolutely" give him his blessing to marry Teresa.

"Louie's admitting that he wasn't perfect, but what he is doing in the present, that's what's important," Joe said in a confessional. "And since my father's not here, I appreciate that Louie is showing me the respect. He understands what family's all about, so I support their marriage."

Though Joe and Louie smoothed things over, things were far from settled between Teresa and Margaret Josephs, who continued to feud after Margaret continuously questioned Louie's alleged past.

"I feel bad for him because people from his past are trying to hurt him, and I feel like Margaret's bringing light to it, and that's what's upsetting to me," Teresa explained to Joe and his wife Melissa Gorga during the episode.

Wanting to resolve their ongoing drama, Teresa attempted to confront Margaret during the outing. But things only got worse between the pair when Teresa claimed she's only been good to Margaret.

"Ditto? Vice versa?!" Margaret exclaimed, referring to Teresa's response. "You know what, Teresa? I have championed you from f— day one. You have broken my f— heart, and I am f— done."

Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Theo Wargo/Getty

After the group got involved in the blowout fight and began to ask what unfolded between the women, Louie reached a breaking point.

"Let's go, I wanna get out of here. I just wanna get a jet and go home. It's just too much," Louie told Teresa. "Like seriously, I'm done. We don't need this. I work hard, you never have to work a day in your life. How lucky is that? Let's go move into our 50,000-square-foot house, alright? I love you."

His comments concerned the cast, with Jackie Goldschneider noting in a confessional, "Teresa worked really hard to convince us all that Louie is the greatest guy but maybe right now, we're seeing his true colors."

Added Joe in a confessional of his own: "Do I see some of the pressure getting to him? Yes, but you gotta be very strong — thick, thick, skin — to handle being with Teresa Giudice. Let's see if he can handle it."

As fans know, Louie eventually popped the question in Porto Heli, Greece, in October 2021. The couple is currently planning a wedding for this summer.