RHONJ Star Kathy Wakile Celebrates Her Daughter's Engagement: 'Overjoyed!'

Congratulations are in order for Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Kathy Wakile, whose daughter Victoria Wakile got engaged over the weekend.

The 53-year-old realty star celebrated the news on Instagram, Saturday, sharing video of her daughter’s big moment.

“Overjoyed,” Kathy captioned the clip — which showed Victoria’s longtime boyfriend Teddy Kosmidis get down on one knee and present Victoria with an engagement ring from Mamari Jewelers.

They were standing on a candle-lit path outside the Liberty House restaurant in Jersey City, New Jersey. Behind them was picturesque views of the city skyline, roses, a red couch and table, and giant “V&T” letters.

Of course, Victoria — a 25-year-old nurse — said yes, giving Kosmidis a big kiss. She and her new fiancé, a firefighter, have been dating since October 2017.

“The perfect evening. The perfect couple. The perfect love. The perfect ring,” Kathy wrote on her Instagram Story.

Kathy shares Victoria with husband Rich Wakile, 55. The two are also parents to son Joseph, 23.

“I’m beyond words and emotions tonight!” Rich wrote on Instagram. “My Victoria and our new member of our family Teddy have made it official! THE WORLD 🌎 IS INVITED TO THE #WEDDING.”

Many of the Wakiles’ former RHONJ cast mates also shared in the good news on Instagram.

“Omg!!! I felt this was coming!” wrote Jacqueline Laurita. “I’m so thrilled for your family. He was already like family. Congratulations! They are a beautiful couple! 🥂”

“God bless and congratulations!!!!” added Caroline Manzo.

Best wishes also poured in from current RHONJ stars Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs, as well as from RHOA alum Phaedra Parks, who also left comments of support.

The Wakiles first joined RHONJ back in season 3. Kathy and O.G. Jersey Housewife Teresa Giudice are cousins.

Kathy remained on the show as a full-time Housewife through season 5, and returned in season 6 and 7 as a guest.

Sadly, though she and Giudice are family, they are estranged.

In a season 7 episode back in 2016, Teresa met with Kathy and Kathy’s sister Rosie Pierri, where she closed the book on their relationship for good —telling them that she wanted to “cut the cancer out.”

“It’s not that I don’t want to be a family, you guys are always going to be my family. We have the same blood,” Giudice told them. “I just want to be left alone.”