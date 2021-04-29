RHONJ: Joe Gorga Tells His Friends That Sister Teresa Giudice Is 'in Love' with Her New Boyfriend

Everyone wants to talk about Teresa Giudice's new romance on The Real Housewives of New Jersey — except Teresa.

During Wednesday's episode of the Bravo reality series, Teresa remained secretive about her new relationship, but brother Joe Gorga struggled to keep his mouth shut. (Teresa has since gone public with the news that she's dating Luis "Louie" Ruelas.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Joe, 41, attended a golf outing with some of the fellow husbands and though he initially played coy, he eventually let the news slip.

"I would love to tell you guys, but she's my sister," he said at first, as the other men pressed him.

"How many times you meet him?" Dolores Catania's ex-husband Frank asked, to which Joe said, "Enough."

"Enough to make an opinion of him? What's he like bro? Tell me. Is he nice?" Frank continued.

Then Joe let up: "I love him," he revealed of Teresa's new beau.

"My sister told me to keep this a secret but she was telling everybody anyway," he said in his confessional.

"Think she's in love?" asked Joe Benigno, Margaret Josephs' husband.

"She fell in love instantly," the other Joe said — words that would later come back to haunt him. "Like a little girl in a candy shop."

Joe continued to open up about Teresa's relationship at lunch with wife Melissa Gorga and fellow couple Joe Benigno and Margaret. After Margaret, 54, brought up the subject, Joe offered a few more details while Melissa looked on, horrified that Joe was betraying Teresa's code of silence.

"He's a good guy," he said. "You know what I like about him? He wears his heart on his sleeve, tells you how he feels. He has emotion, they're in love with each other."

"You're in trouble now," Margaret teased.

Teresa Giudice, Louie A. Ruelas Credit: Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Teresa, 48, then got invited to a cocktail party at her real estate agent's house, but the only caveat was that the agent wanted to set Teresa up with a man. Despite knowing she wasn't interested in another guy, Teresa said yes to avoid any prying into her new relationship.

"To tell you the truth, I'm not really ready to announce that I'm serious about the guy that I'm seeing," she told the cameras. "Do I want to meet this guy? Not at all, so it's like, just to shut her up. I'm like, 'fine.'"

At the party itself, Teresa found out that Joe was revealing things about her relationship that she didn't want revealed, and confronted him about it.

"This makes me so angry. If I tell my brother something he should just keep his mouth shut," she said in a confessional. "That's what family does."

RELATED VIDEO: Melissa Gorga Confirms Teresa Bought a 3.3 Million Dollar Home with New Boyfriend

"You told all the boys that I'm in love?" she then yelled at her brother. "What did you say, Joey? Did you say that?"

After trying to deny it, Joe then decided complimenting Teresa was his way out of the predicament.

"By the way you look amazing. You are so stunning, beautiful," he said.

Though she claimed she was trying to keep the relationship under wraps, Teresa couldn't help but giggle as she texted her mystery man in the corner of the party, ultimately leaving early for what Margaret later deemed a "booty call."

"I mean, come on Teresa. So you want to act like you're not in love but you are giddy, texting, like, 100 miles an hour in the corner?" Melissa commented in her confessional. "It's very obvious."

Real Housewives of New Jersey Cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey | Credit: Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

Elsewhere in the episode, the conversation became about Dolores' relationship with boyfriend David. Though Dolores has repeatedly stated that she's happy being unmarried and living in her own house separately from David, her costars were set on convincing her that she should be demanding more (as in, a ring).

"After watching how I've been treated about my non-traditional relationship, I don't blame [Teresa] for keeping it to herself because clearly it's a judgmental crowd," Dolores told the cameras, before Joe Gorga escalated the conversation by telling Dolores she was "in denial" about her relationship with David.

"As a man, a real man, you have to express your feelings, and say, 'Listen, honey, I want this affection.' So that's a f------ man, so David doesn't give you that affection …" Joe said, as Dolores claimed, "However, he does."

Joe then turned to Frank, claiming that he "ruined" Dolores by cheating on her in her marriage. "This is a broken woman," Joe said of Dolores.

"A neanderthal like yourself would think I was broken," she replied.

Jackie Goldschneider theorized that Joe was thinking more of wife Melissa than Dolores: "Joe might look like he's talking to Dolores, but I think he's trying to send a message to Melissa: you might think that you want all this independence, but without a man, stabilizing you and calling the shots, you're going to be broken too," Jackie said in a confessional.

"Don't you want to be loved?" Joe asked Dolores, who said, "I feel loved. I'm happy where I am right now."

"That's a scarred heart," he said.

"I think that's a very chauvinistic thing to say," Margaret told him, adding to the cameras, "What is this, like the '50s? Women's entire existences don't revolve around men, and that is not where they derive all their happiness from — newsflash!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dolores' friends continued to debate whether her birthday gift from David — a new Porsche — was a sign that he wasn't ready to commit with a ring, as Dolores became more and more agitated.

"A ring, a Porsche, a car, a house doesn't mean s---," she yelled. "David has become a part of my family, we both put a lot into this relationship and it's grown slower than everybody else expected it to. He's not around. I'm good with that. And that should be enough for everybody."

"Frank, I want to leave," she then said, before storming out. "Everyone's talking behind my back about getting a f------ Porsche and I want to leave. Bye everybody."