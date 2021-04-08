Melissa and Joe Gorga tied the knot in 2004 and share three children together

RHONJ: Joe Gorga Claims Wife Melissa Has 'Changed' and 'Turned into This Different' Woman

Joe Gorga is not too happy with the changes he's seen in wife Melissa this past year.

During Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Joe, 41, opened up about the differences he's noticed when it comes to his marriage to Melissa.

After the group finished dinner at a local restaurant during their trip to the Jersey Shore, Joe became upset that Melissa didn't wait for him to walk to the car together.

"What are you mad about?" asked Melissa, 42. "Did I do something wrong?"

"I would just like my wife to wait for me and you just walk away like you don't even have a husband," Joe said after hopping in the car along with Margaret Josephs, her husband Joe, Jackie Goldschneider and Jackie's husband Evan. "From now on, you just go by yourself while I just walk in the back."

"We used to be so attached and I'm still like that," he told the group. "She's just changed. You turned into this different businesswoman."

"If I have a little success in my personal life, it's not against you," said Melissa, who opened up her boutique, Envy, in 2016. "Let your wife have a little something that's my own. It doesn't mean I don't love you."

RHONJ: Joe Gorga Accuses Wife Melissa of Becoming a 'Different Person': 'Fame Is The Devil'

In a confessional, Melissa explained "what this fight is really about."

"It started a couple years ago with Envy. I'm not home as much as I used to be. I have to go to Fashion Week. I have to go to trade shows. I have appearances, red carpets. If it were up to him, I would just cook and clean and I'll be here at four with your dinner," she continued.

"Maybe we grew apart," Joe told Melissa. "It's just life."

A visibly upset Melissa snapped back. "I've kissed your ass for how many f---ing years, so you sit home while I go to work now," she said. "You are so spoiled."

Once they arrived back at the house, Joe sat down with Evan and Joe Josephs to decompress.

"You're ticked off because you don't think you're getting the affection that you need," Joe Josephs told Joe.

"The problem is, she's changed a little," Joe said, referring to Melissa. "For me, it bothers me. I want to be loved. Is that a problem?"

In the next room, Melissa chatted with Margaret and Jackie about the interaction.

"He has a very old school mentality," Melissa admitted. "When we started our marriage, I was 24 years old. I did whatever Joe told me to do. He was someone who was jealous. At the end of the day, I don't want to feel guilt for achieving things that I want to achieve. He tells me that's wrong."

Melissa and Joe tied the knot in 2004 and share three children together: sons Joey and Gino, and daughter Antonia.

Speaking to cameras, Joe said, "When you get too much success, you become a different person. I call fame the devil. The devil comes into your soul and you forget who you really are."

As Melissa continued talking to Margaret and Jackie, Joe walked in to finish the conversation.

"I think you're too involved with work," he told his wife. "You need to realize what's happened to you."

"I feel so bad when you say that," Melissa responded. "What did I do wrong to you?"

"You've just changed," said Joe. "You're just different, a little bit."

Though the two didn't completely resolve their issues then and there (they were preparing to celebrate the memorial of Joe's late father, who died on April 3, 2020), they put aside their differences to enjoy the rest of the trip.