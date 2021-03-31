Teresa Giudice and brother Joe Gorga go head-to-head in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of New Jersey

RHONJ: Joe Gorga Explodes at Teresa Giudice After She Defends Ex Joe Giudice: 'He Ruined Everything'

Joe and Melissa Gorga have reached their breaking point with Teresa Giudice.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the drama picks up where things left off last week — with Jackie Goldschneider asking Teresa, 48, whether she got her confidence "in jail."

After Jackie made the comment, Teresa immediately turns to her brother Joe Gorga asking why he didn't defend her.

"Joe, what the hell? You don't f------ stick up for your sister?" Teresa asks after Jackie and some others left the dinner table. "You and Melissa should have [eaten] her alive after she said that about the whole jail thing."

"Would you sit down? You're wrong," replies Joe, 41.

Melissa Gorga then comes outside to ask Teresa to finally resolve her ongoing feud with Jackie, but her sister-in-laaw refuses.

"Not one person said to Jackie, 'that's f----- up,'" Teresa tells Melissa, 42, of Jackie's jail comment.

This sets Melissa off on a rage that involves her turning over a plate and sending cubed cheese flying all over the table, in true RHONJ fashion.

"Wait a second — what are you going to say now? I should have stuck up for you when she said you should be in jail?" Melissa yells. "Really? because all of a sudden you're a weak b---- who can't defend herself?"

"Because you just f------ stuck up for your ex-husband when we were defending you. What the f--- is wrong with you? You're a sick f------ b----," she continues, referring to earlier in the evening when Teresa said her ex-husband Joe Giudice did right by her in their divorce.

"I've defended you too many f------ times; defend us against your ex-husband!" Melissa concludes before her husband Joe steps in.

"Stop — could you just listen?" Joe asks his sister. "This is why she's upset, because I always fight for you and then when we're together you knock on us. That's why she's mad."

"I just said he did the right thing," Teresa replies, talking about Joe Giudice. "I wanted you to be happy that he did the right thing."

"I'm mad at the son of a b---- for what he did to you!" Joe exclaims. "He ruined everything and he put you in jail."

"My wife is a f------ hundred percent right! You gonna defend him?" he continues, growing more and more agitated as the other dinner party guests try to hold him back and Teresa, for once, is speechless.

"I don't want to f------ hear it," he says, slamming his hands down on the table. "F--- that piece of s--- he put my mother in a f------ grave, so I'm supposed to f------ like him? Do you f------ understand that?"