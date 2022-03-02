Jennifer Aydin got into a fight with Melissa Gorga and called her husband Joe Gorga "a little bitch girl" during Tuesday's episode of the Real Housewives of New Jersey

RHONJ: Joe Gorga Confronts Sister Teresa Giudice After She Fails to Defend Him During Explosive Fight

They say family is thicker than blood, but Joe Gorga was having trouble believing that after a confrontation with his sister, Teresa Giudice.

During Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jennifer Aydin hosted the group at her vacation home, where she got into an explosive fight with Melissa Gorga and called her husband Joe "a little bitch girl."

The fight initially stemmed from the group confronting Teresa and her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas over the leaked video that showed him shirtless with other men at a warrior camp. After his explanation of the video, Teresa asked, "Are you guys happy now?"

When Joe asked Teresa what she was so mad about, Teresa said "I don't like people gossiping."

"Everybody's gonna gossip, Teresa! The friend you f—ing hang out with every day, Jennifer, f—ing gossips about me," Joe yelled back, before addressing Jennifer's previous comments about him on social media. "She called me a 'crook.' Is that okay with you? It's not, but you hang out with her, right?"

Things then took a turn as the group began to gang up on Jennifer, with Margaret Josephs calling her out for their previous drama and Melissa defending her husband.

"She sounds like a little f—ing hater," Melissa said of Jennifer before the "little bitch girl" comment led to a nearly-physical altercation between the women.

"How dare she call my husband a little bitch?" Melissa said in a confessional. "I would never speak that way to Bill. I would never speak to any of the men in that way."

Following the fight, the Gorgas left with Margaret, Jackie Goldschneider, Traci Johnson, and their spouses, while Teresa seemingly defended Jennifer by remaining at her home.

But in the car, an irate Melissa slammed Teresa for her actions. "If my sister was sitting there and someone called me a little f—ing bitch, everybody better watch your back. The fact that your sister doesn't even f—ing budge annoyed me."

Later in the episode, as the Gorgas were hosting a party at their home, Joe confronted Teresa about her failure to defend him.

"She's malicious," Joe said of Jennifer. "And 'crook' to me, that's a serious word. I'm gonna be honest: I'm just a little offended that you hang out with that girl after she says that."

"I don't want you to be hurt, Joe," Teresa responded. "You hang out with Margaret and I'm not holding it against you!"

After Joe asked what exactly Margaret did, Teresa, who was standing beside Louie, told her brother, "Margaret f—ing talked s--- about him. You're just meeting him and you've got something to say about my boyfriend, really?"

Joe then defended Margaret's comments, explaining that she was just asking Louie in order to learn the truth about the video.

But Teresa was not convinced. "It's none of your f—ing business. He's my boyfriend."

"But she didn't go out there and say you're a crook ... If somebody called you a crook, I'd back you up. You understand that?" Joe said, later noting in a confessional, "When someone talks about your little brother that busted his a— as far as you can recall, she should've ate her alive."

As their argument continued, Melissa and Traci approached the Gorga siblings. At one point, Traci told Teresa, "You have to stand up for Melissa and Joe as a family. You guys are family and stand up 100 percent for each other because it works both ways... I just think they want you to be more vocal in your support in the exact moment."

Added Melissa: "You should've said, 'Don't talk to my brother like that!' "

But again, Teresa was not having it. Before storming out of the kitchen, Teresa said in a confessional, "Here's Traci trying to cause a problem between me and my brother, really? My brother mostly needs to stop this bitch from running her f—ing mouth."

Prior to the explosive argument, Louie addressed the controversial video in front of the group at Jennifer's.

"I grew up with a lot of trauma in my life and a friend of mine went out and started this thing called Warrior in California and a lot of men go to revisit their pain to see their pain get clarity," he explained. "And I was in a relationship with a woman so I had to learn in that moment how to be vulnerable ... I didn't want to commit to a marriage. I didn't want to commit a bad woman, so I had to apologize to a woman for not being honest and saying, 'You know what? It's over.'"

"I had a thirsty ex who's looking for attention and went and put it out there to try and humiliate me," he claimed. "But I'm actually very proud of that [video], I'm proud of my work and what I've done."

Though Louie appeared to be candid with the group, Margaret and Jackie pointed out in confessionals that his explanation did not match what unfolded in the clip.

"Are we watching the same video? The video that I saw had you asking this woman to marry you," Jackie asked, while Margaret added, "The video that we all saw, he was proposing, and now he's saying it was a breakup video. So what? Is he just lying to all our faces?"