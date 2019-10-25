RHONJ's Joe Giudice Admits He Doesn't Believe Teresa Giudice Has Been Faithful To Him

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice aren’t holding back.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars are sitting down for their first joint interview since Joe’s release from prison and move to Italy, in a Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen special set to air on Bravo Sunday night.

Previews of the episode were released by Bravo on Friday.

In the footage of the special shared by Andy Cohen he asks Teresa and Joe about the current state of their marriage and the cheating rumors that have followed both of them.

Teresa — who has denied through her attorney that she has been has been romantically involved with someone else, even after photos of her holding hands with a man 20 years her junior surfaced — said that she believed that Joe has been unfaithful.

“Do I feel like he was faithful? No,” Teresa says, maintaining that she and the man she was photographed with were “just friends” and telling Joe, “You were photographed with women also.”

“That’s why it made it okay for you,” Joe responds.

In another clip, released by Bravo, Joe denies stepping out on Teresa but says that he doesn’t believe Teresa’s claim.

“You don’t think she’s been faithful, Joe” Cohen asks.

“No, I don’t think so,” says Joe.

Also in Cohen’s clip, Teresa gets emotional, wiping away tears as she says, “I’m just so happy he’s free.”

“Those don’t seem like happy tears,” Cohen, 51, tells her. “This relationship kind of feels like you’re speaking about it in the past.”

Teresa, 47, and Joe, 49 — who are parents to daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10 — have been married for 20 years, though they have been living apart since Joe began a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016. (Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for for the same crimes, and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.)

Joe was released from prison last March but was held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania, awaiting a decision on his deportation ruling.

Though Joe has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.

That ruling came Joe’s way last October. He’s appealed twice so far, and has been denied both times. A final ruling is expected in November.

A petition to be released back to his home wasn’t granted, but a request to go to Italy was. Earlier this month, he was released from ICE custody and flew to Rome, where he has been spending time with family and FaceTiming his children.

While Teresa has publicly stood by her husband thus far, she has also been realistic about the fate of their marriage should he be deported, admitting on the RHONJ season 9 reunion that she’s “not doing a long-distance relationship.”

In the season 10 trailer for RHONJ, Teresa admitted that she doesn’t know if she’s still in love with Joe.

“I haven’t been happy in so long,” she admitted to sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. “And I just want to be happy again.”

“I feel like I’m living the worst nightmare ever,” she told Danielle Staub, adding that she feels like “drinking a bottle of tequila every night.”

That trailer also included footage of Teresa showing a photo of a man she said she “hooked up” with, though her attorney James J. Leonard Jr. told PEOPLE he was a man named Tony, whom Teresa kissed “more than 30 years ago when they were in high school together.”

“[The media has] been writing about cheating and divorce rumors for the last 10 years, but guess what? Nobody is cheating, nobody is getting divorced,” he told PEOPLE. “The truth? Teresa and the girls are going to see Joe the first week of November. They talk and FaceTime everyday. Everyone is happy. No one is fighting.”

“There is an amazing story of love and perseverance, but I guess that doesn’t sell magazines or get clicks on websites,” Leonard added. “Even if you don’t like Joe and Teresa, think about their four daughters and please stop trying to destroy this family. They have been through enough.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen‘s special sit-down with the Giudices airs Sunday (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.