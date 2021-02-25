Jennifer Aydin Warned Teresa Giudice to Not Spread Rumors About Jackie Goldschneider's Husband

"I was almost like, 'Well if you don't have any proof, I don't know if it's wise that you bring that up,' " Jennifer Aydin told PeopleTV's Reality Check

During last week's season 11 premiere of the hit Bravo series, Giudice, 48, told her fellow costars that Goldschneider's husband, Evan, "screws around" with other women when he goes to the gym. When word got back to Goldschneider, 44, she confronted Giudice in a tense sit-down conversation, which ended with Giudice exploding and storming out.

Speaking to PeopleTV's Reality Check, Aydin, 43, said that while she was already told about the rumors of Evan's alleged infidelity by Giudice, she had no idea the gossip was being spread throughout the party.

"I was not even aware that she was telling everybody," Aydin explained. "She had told me that she heard this about a year ago from somebody. She was telling me like, 'Oh, you know somebody told me that Evan's....', whatever she told me. And honestly, I said, 'Who told you?' And she didn't give any names or she didn't remember the name, I forget which one it was."

"She didn't remember who it was and I was almost like, 'Well if you don't have any proof, I don't know if it's wise that you bring that up,' " Aydin said.

But Giudice did not listen to Aydin's advice and shared the rumor to fellow Housewives Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs — all of whom had trouble believing it was true.

"As you can see in the first episode, Teresa does say this rumor to a lot of the other girls but she never told me at that party," said Aydin. "I didn't find out until after the fact that everybody had heard this and I didn't even find out the way that she did it until after the fact."

In the aftermath of the cheating allegations, Goldschneider told PeopleTV's Reality Check last week that all is well between her and her husband, saying, "There is not even a thought in my head — not even for a second did I worry about whether or not this was true. It was nonsense."

Goldschneider, who shares four children with Evan, also addressed the analogy she used during her blowout argument with Teresa, in which she compared Teresa spreading cheating rumors about her husband to her saying she heard Teresa's 20-year-old daughter Gia "snorts coke in the bathroom at parties."

Explaining that she used the comparison in an attempt to show Teresa how it feels, Jackie told the outlet, "It's unfortunate that she didn't understand my analogy."

"Clearly, I'm not trying to say anything about anyone's children, but just the fact that there was such an explosive response to an analogy that used your child's name — [it was like], 'Do you understand, now, how I feel?'" Goldschneider told Page Six.

But Giudice did not take kindly to Goldschneider's analogy. "I think anybody that would say something like that about someone else's child is disgraceful," the mom of four told Entertainment Tonight after last week's episode. "As a lawyer, not smart. Just saying! Not smart at all."

During Wednesday's episode, the ladies packed their bags and headed off to Lake George for a getaway weekend. But Goldschenider, still reeling from the drama with Giudice, stayed behind.

"I'm trying to put on a happy face to shield the kids from the terrible tension between me and Evan," she said in a confessional. "I feel so guilty that someone I brought into our lives would try to destroy his name."