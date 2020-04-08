RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Has Coronavirus, Says Being Quarantined from 5 Kids Is the 'Hardest' Part

Image zoom Getty Images

Jennifer Aydin is adding her name to the list of celebrities who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and mother of five, 42, revealed in an Instagram video on Wednesday that she had tested positive for the disease and was currently quarantined in her Paramus, New Jersey, home, away from her husband, Bill Aydin, and their five young children (daughters Gabriella, 12, and Olivia, 7, and sons Justin, 15, Jacob, 11, and Christian, 8).

“Keeping my kids away has been the hardest,” Jennifer said. “Bill’s really stepped up to the plate — he’s staying far, far away from me but he’s helping with the kids, which I’m grateful for.”

She explained in her video that she started feeling symptoms March 30, including extreme fatigue and a cough.

Though she presented without a fever, Bill — a plastic surgeon — got her a test days later. She received a positive diagnosis on Monday.

Now, 10 days after she first experienced symptoms, Jennifer said she is on the mend.

“I’ve been doing better now which is why I’m checking in,” she said. “There are a few rough days where I was just extremely tired and sleeping a lot. I had this very dense headache and extreme, extreme night sweats. I lost my sense of taste and smell. I have no breathing problems. I feel better today. I feel like it’s going in the right direction.”

“I will keep you guys posted on how I’m feeling,” she added. “I hope everyone is well and staying home, ’cause right now that’s what we have to do. We have to stay home to prevent the spread of this awful disease. Remember guys, we’re in this together. Stay safe, be well.”

Jennifer is the first star of the Real Housewives franchise to reveal she’s tested positive for coronavirus.

Bravo boss Andy Cohen is on the other side of his battle with coronavirus, having tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus on March 20.

He spent 12 days in isolation battling bouts of “horrible” symptoms — including fever, tightness in his chest, a cough, aches and pains in the body, exhaustion, and some chills, as well as a total loss of smell and appetite. He is now feeling better and back to work.Like Jennifer, Cohen, 51, said that being away from his 12-month-old son Benjamin Allen was the hardest part.

“I’ll tell you what I know from the nanny cam and from video, because I can’t see him, which is the very worst part,” he said earlier this month on his SiriusXM radio channel Radio Andy. “But he’s great and his nanny [tested] negative.”

As for when he and Ben were finally able to see one another again, Cohen — who has hosted Housewives reunions for years — called their reunion “the best one yet.”

“It was a delightful,” Cohen said during an appearance on NBC’s Today. “I can’t say it was one from a movie, I joined him playing blocks and he immediately started knocking down what I was making. But he was delighted, his face lit up, he touched me a lot. [He] was very sweet.”

At least 418,185 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the United States as of Wednesday afternoon, according to a New York Times database. Of those, at least 14,257 people have died.

New Jersey has been one of the states hit the hardest, falling right behind New York. The Garden State currently has at least 47,437 reported cases and 1,504 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.