RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Shows Video of Masked Thieves Stealing Her Ferrari in Scary Home Invasion

Jennifer Aydin has asked anyone with information about the burglary to contact the Paramus Police Department in New Jersey

Jennifer Aydin says her husband Bill's Ferrari was stolen from their New Jersey home's garage on Sunday night while the pair were out of state and their family was in the house.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 44, revealed in an Instagram post that burglars broke into the pair's home in Paramus, New Jersey, taking the vehicle.

She and Bill were in Miami traveling, while their five children — Justin, 17, Gabby, 14, Jacob, 12, Christian, 10, and Olivia, 8 — were at their Jersey home, being watched by her parents and her au pair.

In a surveillance video shared on the social media app, three men in hooded sweatshirts can be seen entering the garage and taking a tarp off of the red-colored luxury car before driving away in it.

"They stole the Ferrari. My kids and parents and other friends were all home," Jennifer wrote alongside the post, before asking viewers to "please send any info" to local police.

A representative for the Paramus Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In another Instagram post, Jennifer revealed that her son Justin "pulled up" to the house right when the perpetrators "were leaving" and discovered the burglary.

"Thank God he wasn't there 30 seconds earlier to cross their path while in the act," she wrote of Justin, whom she later said had gone out for ice cream. "Thank you God and Jesus and all my guardian angels 🙏🏻."

"My family is safe. Scared, but safe," added Jennifer. "Mommy and Daddy will be home tomorrow."

The Bravo reality star also addressed the burglary in a series of posts on her Instagram Story as well.

"Bill and I just got a home call that Bill's Ferrari was stolen from our garage. The kids are home. My family is home. My mother is home," she said in one post. "They somehow got in the garage and they just stole the Ferrari literally within the last hour."

In another post, Jennifer urged anyone with information to contact her about the incident. "This is crazy," she said.