'RHONJ' 's Jennifer Aydin Says She's 'Never' Considered Divorce amid Troubles with Husband Bill: 'Make It Work'

Jennifer Aydin is sticking by husband Bill Aydin through thick and thin.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 45, revealed that despite the pair's marital stumbles, the idea of divorcing Bill was not something she's ever seriously considered.

"Never, not even once," she told E! News. "If I didn't break up with him after him having an affair, I'm definitely not going to break up with him after a little a few hiccups over the children. Parents fight over children, children cause stress to a marriage, but you make it work."

Though Jennifer acknowledged that "there's going to be times where he annoys the s--- out of me or when I annoy the s--- out of him," she wouldn't throw in the towel because of those issues.

"That's marriage — for better or worse, 'til death do us part," she added. "I look at him and I'm like, 'You're stuck with me.'"

Jennifer Aydin/instagram

The previous season of RHONJ saw Bill's affair from a decade prior coming to light. Costar Margaret Josephs brought up the affair at Teresa Giudice's pool party occurring during the season 12 premiere episode, though Jennifer had "told nobody" about Bill's infidelity at the time.

"It was supposed to be in the vault and never brought up again. When I say I told nobody, I didn't tell my mother, I didn't tell my sister, I didn't tell my best friend," Aydin previously told PEOPLE, noting that Bill's affair occurred when she was expecting their fourth child, Christian.

"I didn't want anybody to see any type of red flag," she continued. "So I just went through the motions and put on a brave face and did everything I thought a good wife and mother was supposed to do while being crushed inside ultimately."

Jennifer Aydin and Bill Aydin. Paul Morigi/Getty/Afffair

Season 13 of the Bravo hit has seen the couple work on their ongoing issues by attending therapy together, even though Bill was initially "against" the idea.

Jennifer shared via Instagram in February 2022 that she's "glad" she "stayed … and forgave" her husband. The pair later celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary that August.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.