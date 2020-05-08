RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Donates 5,000 N95 Masks to Hospitals After Recovering from Coronavirus

After beating the coronavirus (COVID-19), Jennifer Aydin wants to help others stay healthy and avoid getting sick.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has donated over 5,000 masks to hospitals in New York and New Jersey to help doctors and patients get the necessary supplies needed to combat the viral illness.

"When I had the coronavirus, I noticed that my masks were really flimsy at the time," Aydin, 43, told Page Six, adding that even her husband, a plastic surgeon, was unable to secure her an N95 mask. "I figured if me, as a doctor’s wife, was having difficulty getting these masks, what about the average Joe?"

The issue prompted Aydin to order 10,000 masks from the same manufacture who makes her Ultimate Beauty Pillow for her line Beauty by Jennifer Aydin.

Once the masks arrived, she gave 3,000 of them to the Bergen New Bridge Center in Paramus, she told Page Six.

She also offered her friends, family and RHONJ costars the protective face gear and sent 2,000 masks to Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

"I’ve also donated a thousand masks to just miscellaneous people who have DM’d me and asked me and been begging me,” she said. “So every time I get a new request that I happen to see, if I’m able to, I just put some masks in an envelope and I go to the post office or have my assistant go by the post office and just ship them out."

Aydin tested positive for the coronavirus in early April. While she quarantined in her Paramus, New Jersey, home, away from her husband, Bill Aydin, and their five young children (daughters Gabriella, 12, and Olivia, 7, and sons Justin, 15, Jacob, 11, and Christian, 8), she later revealed that one of her daughters also tested positive.

Nearly a month later, Aydin said she has fully recovered.

"I feel great," she said. “I feel as good as new. Really. Like so happy and grateful that I didn’t get it as worse as other people have because it was a little scary for a minute."

