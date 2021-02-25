RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider Says Teresa Giudice Drama Caused 'Terrible Tension' with Husband Evan

"I don't think I did anything wrong," Teresa Giudice insisted during Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Jackie Goldschneider is still reeling from her dramatic fight with Teresa Giudice.

During Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jackie, 44, said the drama from the previous week led to "terrible tension" between her and her husband, Evan.

"I'm trying to put on a happy face to shield the kids from the terrible tension between me and Evan," she said. "I feel so guilty that someone I brought into our lives would try to destroy his name."

The feud began at Evan's birthday party, where Teresa, 48, began asking her fellow cast members if they had heard that Evan "screws around" with other women when he goes to the gym. (Jackie has since confirmed that all is well between her and her husband, saying on PeopleTV's Reality Check, "There is not even a thought in my head — not even for a second did I worry about whether or not this was true. It was nonsense.")

Jackie and Evan Goldschneider (L); Teresa Giudice

When Jackie approached Teresa about it, she refused to share who she heard the rumor from, leading Jackie to come up with an analogy about her 20-year-old daughter, Gia Giudice.

Comparing repeating seemingly baseless rumors about someone's husband cheating to saying she "heard that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties," Jackie asked Teresa: "How is that not the same thing?"

The argument resulted in Teresa storming out and directing a slew of expletives at Jackie — but it didn't end there. The drama carried over into Wednesday's episode, even leading Jackie to decide not to join the rest of the cast on their trip to Lake George.

"Evan is still so angry," Jackie said in a confessional. "I haven't taken an easy breath since I found out. It just sucks that Evan and I did nothing wrong at all. Teresa gets to cause all this trouble and then I am left picking up the pieces, while she goes on vacation with all my friends."

Cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey

While in Lake George, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs discussed how to resolve things between their friends.

"I can't believe Jackie's not here," said Melissa, 41.

"It was so upsetting. It's not that I don't care for Teresa," added Margaret, 53. "I want her to be better and see things in a different way."

"I've been trying to do that for 10 years, do you want hell to freeze over too?" Melissa joked in response.

"You direct her to do something, she's not going to do it," she continued of Teresa, who is also her sister-in-law. "And then, to make Teresa come back from anything said about her daughters — I don't think it's going to happen. So that's what I'm worried about."

Melissa also expressed her concerns about the long-term effects of the feud between Teresa and Jackie.

"If Teresa and Jackie don't make amends, there will forever be tension in this group and we will never be able to all hang out together again," she said.

The topic resurfaced while the group enjoyed dinner and Teresa told them she "wasn't trying to maliciously hurt" Jackie when discussing the rumor she heard about Evan. She also told her friends that Gia herself called her and advised her to apologize to Jackie.

"She said something about me, she's upset because you said something about her marriage," Gia told her mom on the phone. "And not for nothing, if you went about it in a s----- way that upset her, then you should apologize. I'm sure you weren't happy when cheating rumors were going on about you and dad. If you upset her, say sorry."

Despite Gia's advice, though, Teresa brought up the topic once again later in the dinner and insisted she did nothing wrong.

"I'm glad Jackie didn't come. I don't think it would have been good," Teresa said, as Jennifer Aydin asked, "Wait, are we back on this subject?"

"I don't think I did anything wrong," Teresa said. "I really don't. So tell her to shut the f--- up and stop crying like a baby."

"Obviously there's a skeleton in the closet, because for her to be this f------ heartbroken means something's going on," she added.

"Teresa's mind works in mysterious ways," Margaret said in a confessional. "Somebody says something to her that makes total complete sense like, 'Apologize.' And then it goes through like, the little cogs and the cobwebs and the hair extensions, and then it comes out in like, a f----- up way. It's actually scary."