RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider Redoes Husband's Birthday After Cheating Rumors 'Destroyed' First Party

Teresa Giudice previously spread a rumor that Jackie Goldschneider’s husband Evan "screws around" with other women when he goes to the gym

Jackie Goldschneider wanted a redo of her husband Evan's birthday after costar Teresa Giudice spread a cheating rumor at his first celebration.

At the original party, depicted in the Real Housewives of New Jersey season premiere last month, Teresa, 48, started asking her fellow cast members if they had heard that Evan "screws around" with other women when he goes to the gym. However, when Jackie confronted Teresa about it, she refused to share who she heard the rumor from.

That led Jackie to come up with an analogy about Teresa's 20-year-old daughter, Gia Giudice.

Comparing repeating seemingly baseless rumors about someone's husband cheating to saying she "heard that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties," Jackie, 44, asked Teresa: "How is that not the same thing?"

Both Jackie and Teresa then refused to apologize to the other for their fight. But during the most recent episode of the reality series, Jackie finally expressed a desire to move on when she announced that she would be celebrating Evan's birthday for a second time — without Teresa in attendance.

While on a coffee date during Wednesday's episode, Jackie told Margaret Josephs that Evan was still feeling "so horrible" about the false rumor.

"I said to Evan, let's get everyone that we care about back together, you know, give him like, a little redo of his birthday," Jackie said. "I don't want him to remember that his birthday was s---. I want him to feel like his friends support him. I want him to know that everyone there knows that [the rumor] is bulls--- and then I just wanna have a good time."

"By the time we go home, Evan's gonna feel great this whole thing is going to be dead and I just want to move on," she added.

Prior to the new gathering, the attendees expressed their concerns that the evening could lead to some Teresa-bashing.

"I definitely want to support Evan and Jackie tonight, but I hope they're not bashing my sister because I'm not going to allow that to happen," said Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, who is also married to cast member Melissa Gorga. "I mean, that analogy about Gia about drugs. You don't bring the kids into it ever."

"Teresa has been a real friend to me, and Jackie and I have had this tumultuous relationship," Jennifer Aydin said as she prepared for the dinner. "So whether I think Teresa was wrong or right, I'm going to defend my friend tonight."

Jackie, however, maintained that Teresa was in the wrong.

"I just really wanted to redo this because I don't want you remembering your birthday party as an event where somebody just dragged your name around," she told Evan, who replied, "It's so ridiculous."

"You're born with one name in life, like, to have somebody smear it is really awful," Jackie added.

At the dinner, Jackie shut down any attempts to defend Teresa, though both Joe and Jennifer tried.

"Listen, I know it's your sister and I know it's your sister-in-law but like, everything about it was just low and gross and disgusting," Jackie told Melissa and Joe at one point.

Joe responded suggesting that maybe Teresa was trying to "look out for" Jackie by bringing up the rumor she heard, but then later admitted that his comment was "dumb."

"What do you want me to do? My father told me to protect my sister, did I look like an idiot? Yeah, but that's my sister, I gotta back her up," he said in a confessional.

Later, Jennifer, 43, argued that Teresa is "not a malicious person," but Margaret, 53, quickly said the group should avoid bringing the topic up again.

"All I ask is for my friends to support me for one night, but Jennifer literally cannot stop licking Teresa's a------ for a minute," Jackie then told the cameras.

Things seemed to lighten up, however, when Jackie stood up to give a toast.

"I just wanted to get everybody back together tonight because I feel like my first attempt at making Evan a birthday celebration was just kind of like, destroyed," she said. "And I don't want that to be what we remember, so, Evan, I love you so much."

She then raised a glass and finished things off with a cheeky reference to the original rumor: "Dedicated to all the girls he f---- when he says he's going to the gym."