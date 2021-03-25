Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice have been feuding since this season’s premiere episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey

RHONJ: Jackie Goldschneider Asks Teresa Giudice If She Got Her Confidence 'in Jail' as Feud Continues

It seems like the ongoing feud between Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice won't be ending anytime soon.

Though the previous few weeks of The Real Housewives of New Jersey featured no confrontations between the pair, the most recent episode included an explosive dinner party that ended with Jackie, 44, issuing a low blow at Teresa, 48, referencing the star's time in prison.

"I want nothing to do with you," Jackie told Teresa while the whole cast had dinner in the Jersey Shore.

"That's fine. I love that," Teresa replied. "I'm a confident person, you're so not, I like to hang out with confident people."

"Did you get that confidence in jail?" Jackie then asked, to which Teresa made sure she heard correctly, "In jail?"

But Jackie doubled down. "Yeah, that's what I f------ said," she said, setting Teresa off on a rampage.

"I don't care, yeah I went to jail, big f------ deal. You see, that's why I don't like her," she told brother Joe Gorga, who urged her to "stop it."

"She's a nasty bitch. She's disgusting. I don't want to be in her presence," Teresa continued, while Margaret Josephs commented, "No, no, no, I can't believe this."

"I don't want to be in a piece of s---'s company," Teresa said as she got up from the table with Joe continuing to plead with her. The episode then came to an end with a promise of "To Be Continued …"

The initial disagreement between Teresa and Jackie was depicted in the RHONJ season premiere last month at a birthday party for Jackie's husband, Evan.

Teresa started asking her fellow cast members if they had heard that Evan "screws around" with other women when he goes to the gym. (Jackie has since confirmed that all is well between her and her husband, saying on PeopleTV's Reality Check, "There is not even a thought in my head — not even for a second did I worry about whether or not this was true. It was nonsense.")

However, when Jackie confronted Teresa about it, she refused to share who she heard the rumor from.

That led Jackie to come up with an analogy about Teresa's 20-year-old daughter, Gia Giudice.

Comparing repeating seemingly baseless rumors about someone's husband cheating to saying she "heard that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties," Jackie asked Teresa: "How is that not the same thing?"

Teresa stormed out of the room spewing a series of expletives and both women subsequently refused to apologize to the other for their fight.

The disagreement was renewed during the group's Jersey Shore vacation on the latest episode — the first time Teresa and Jackie came face-to-face since their original sit-down. Prior to Jackie bringing up Teresa's time in jail, it came to light on Wednesday's show that Margaret's husband Joe Benigno had potentially also heard the rumor about Evan and told the other husbands about it at a "boy's night."

"What are you trying to make my husband look bad for?" asked Margaret, 53.

"I mean he said it!" Teresa said, to which Margaret said, "No, Teresa, Joe mixes his words all the time."

"I know he didn't hear that. There was no way he could hear the rumor because I never heard the rumor," she added in a confessional. "You know where he heard the rumor from? Blabber mouth across the f------ table, Teresa Giudice."

"I'm not doing this, I'm not giving life to this stupid s---," Jackie then said as Teresa, and the rest of the group, began to get more and more agitated.

"Can we just f------ drop it and be cordial?" Jackie asked, before bringing up her "jail" comment and prompting Teresa's departure from the table.