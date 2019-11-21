RHONJ: Inside Melissa Gorga's Extravagant 40th Birthday Party

Melissa Gorga’s RHONJ costars Teresa Giudice, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin — plus her husband, Joe — were all in attendance to help celebrate her milestone birthday back on March 28, 2019.
The birthday bash took place at Tribeca 360°, a sprawling event space in New York City. Lawrence Scott Events designed the experience from top to bottom, decking out the bare-bones room with accents of gold (like the lounge furnitre), sultry photos of Melissa, and a DJ booth adorned with an image of her eyes. There was also a flower wall when guests entered with Melissa’s name on it, for the perfect picture opportunites.
Gorga rocked a plunging sequin jumpsuit for her big day, by Walter Collection in Los Angeles. She paired it with black heels, silver hoop earrings, and wore her hair back in a ponytail.
Ramona Singer, of The Real Housewives of New York City, was also among the guests. She and Gorga are close friends — she even called the mother of three on the phone during the taping of RHONJ‘s season 9 reunion.
There was plenty of food to snack on throughout the evening, including sprawling crudité platters of meats, cheeses and vegetables, as well as hot hors d’oeuvres. The open bar was flowing with signature cocktails and other drinks.
Guests like Giudice, Josephs, and Goldschneider — pictured here with Gorga — also satisfied their sweet thooths with an amazing dessert spread. Among the treats served? Personal vanilla and chocolate cakes, red velvet cupcakes, towers of ice cream, various candy, ice cream cookie sandwiches, gold-dipped donuts, fruit platters, cake parfaits, and chocolate-covered twinkies.
Cake Boss Buddy Valastro baked a beautiful birthday cake for Gorga. Wrapped in gold fondant, the cake had reality star’s first name written on it in siver glittery cursive.
The cake was presented to Gorga by a parade of servers, all dressed in gold and white glittery outfits. They carried balloons, sparklers and even more treats. One rode standing in a shopping cart, waving a flag that read “Melissa’s 40.”
Everyone in attendance got a piece of Gorga to take home, in the form of white T-shirts with her picture on the front.
There were Gorga-branded flasks to take home as well.
All in all, Gorga was thrilled to be celebrating with her friends and family (including her sisters and mother, picture here). “I was nervous about turning 40, but being here with all these people that I love makes it that much easier,” Gorga told PEOPLE. “I’m going to remember this night for years to come.”