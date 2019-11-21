RHONJ: Inside Melissa Gorga's Extravagant 40th Birthday Party

The birthday bash took place at Tribeca 360°, a sprawling event space in New York City. Lawrence Scott Events designed the experience from top to bottom, decking out the bare-bones room with accents of gold (like the lounge furnitre), sultry photos of Melissa, and a DJ booth adorned with an image of her eyes. There was also a flower wall when guests entered with Melissa’s name on it, for the perfect picture opportunites.