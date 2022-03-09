RHONJ: Gia Giudice Thinks Mom Teresa Giudice Is 'Moving Too Fast' in Relationship with Luis Ruelas

Other concerns about Luis Ruelas were also voiced by the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast, including allegations that he beat his former fiancée in front of their kids

During Tuesday's episode of the Bravo hit, Louie remained under the microscope as the group continued to question his past in front of — and behind — Teresa's back.

Among their concerns were the leaked video showing Louie shirtless with other men at a warrior camp apologizing for his behaviors, as well as allegations that he beat his former fiancée in front of their kids.

Ruelas did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The skepticism initially began with Gia Giudice after she and her mom went out to get an acai bowl together and the conversation shifted to Louie.

"He's great, don't you think he's great?" Teresa, 49, asked her 21-year-old daughter, to which Gia responded, "No, yeah. But honestly, I feel like it's just still step-by-step. Like, you're not ready to be engaged yet, right?"

"No, I don't even think about that, Gia," claimed Teresa.

After Gia asked if they talk ever about an engagement, Teresa told her daughter, "Um, yeah! Because you said to me, 'If Nonno were here, you know he would want you to be engaged before you move in together.' "

"But I also didn't think it would move this fast at all," Gia pointed out.

During a confessional, Gia added, "Do I think my mom might be moving too fast? Yeah. Any relationship you're gonna be in the honeymoon stage for the beginning. It's very easy to only see the good when you're in la la land."

Teresa later told Gia, "This is the thing: I really don't care what people think. The other night, Margaret brought up unconfirmed rumors about Louie's past... I don't care. Bottom line: all I care about is my children, Louie, and his kids."

Elsewhere, during the episode, Margaret Josephs went out to lunch with her mom, Marge Sr., during which they also chatted about Louie and revealed the bombshell allegation against him.

"Listen, on the surface, everything seems great, They just bought a house together, but there's red flags," Margaret told her mom. "Stuff came out on Instagram. It said — and I don't know if this is true, total hearsay — it's about his ex-fiancée. It stated that he hit the woman in front of the children."

"Whoever wrote this anonymous post also leaked a letter where Louie is apologizing for doing something awful to his fiancée," Margaret continued in a confessional. "And the implication is the awful thing is that he hit her."

"She just can't ignore it!" Marge Sr. responded, to which Margaret noted, "She's good at turning her head to stuff."

The husbands of the housewives also addressed the issue while out for drinks together. "He supposedly smacked around his girlfriend in front of her kids," Margaret's husband, Joe Benigno, told the group, though he too had not seen that happen.

Teresa's brother, Joe Gorga, appeared to be conflicted over whether to believe the allegation, explaining that he likes Louie but is having trouble coming to terms with all of the ongoing rumors.

"I just don't know what to believe anymore," he said during a confessional. "There's so many allegations out there. So what if all these rumors out there are real and I gave him the benefit of the doubt? And then what happens then?"

"Obviously my sister doesn't give two f—s about it," he later added to the men.

"Your sister's in la la land," Joe Benigno responded. "When you're in love like she is, you're blind to everything around you!"

"You gotta have that conversation with Louie," urged Tiki Barber, who is the husband of Housewives friend Traci Johnson.

In addition to the drama with Louie, the episode also focused on Jennifer Aydin and her husband Bill — particularly with the fallout from Margaret exposing Bill's affair and Jennifer's ongoing drama with the women for allegedly trying to start false rumors about their marriages.

"I've had a lot of time to be okay with it. I haven't had a lot of time for you guys to be okay with it and that's what I'm struggling with," Jennifer told her 14-year-old daughter, Gabriella, of the affair. "I wasn't prepared for you guys to really ever find out."

Later, speaking to Dolores Catania, Jennifer added, "I didn't tell my sister, I didn't tell my parents, I didn't tell anybody to avoid all this... Gabby was just crying. She's gonna have to live through this with her friends. I really hope that none of them ever go through something like this because it's not until you've actually gone through something like this that you know what this feels like."

The husbands also ganged up on Bill over Jennifer's actions in the final moments of the episode.

"I try not to get involved with her women drama," Bill told the men during their outing, to which Joe Gorga responded, "But your wife is out of control. She does a lot of things wrong. Jen got dirty and disgusting. I think she crossed that line."

Jackie Goldschneider's husband Evan — who Jennifer previously tried to learn information about after a false rumor spread that he was having an affair — didn't hold back his feelings either.

"She's trying to find stuff to hurt individual people, that is not a good person," he said to Bill. "If you can determine that's a good person, tell me."

Refusing to engage in the conversation, Bill told Evan, "If you think that way, then I don't think we see eye to eye," before getting up and leaving. "I'm done," he told the group.

"Bye, get lost!" Evan responded. "Bye, see ya."