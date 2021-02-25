RHONJ's Gia Giudice Tells Mom Teresa to 'Say Sorry' for Spreading Rumor About Jackie Goldschneider

Teresa Giudice's daughter Gia is advising her to own up to her mistakes.

During Wednesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, 20-year-old Gia told her mom to apologize to costar Jackie Goldschneider after Teresa spread a rumor about Jackie's husband, Evan.

The feud began in the season premiere, when Teresa, 48, began asking her fellow cast members if they had heard that Evan "screws around" with other women when he goes to the gym.

However, when Jackie confronted Teresa about it, she refused to share who she heard the rumor from, leading Jackie to come up with an analogy about Gia.

Comparing repeating seemingly baseless rumors about someone's husband cheating to saying she "heard that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties," Jackie asked Teresa: "How is that not the same thing?"

Image zoom Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty; Jim Spellman/Getty; Bryan Bedder/Getty

Teresa exploded following Jackie's analogy about her daughter — storming out of the room and directing a slew of expletives her way — but Gia still told her mom she should apologize in the aftermath of the fight.

"She said something about me, she's upset because you said something about her marriage," Gia told Teresa on the phone during the most recent episode. "And not for nothing, if you went about it in a s----- way that upset her, then you should apologize. I'm sure you weren't happy when cheating rumors were going on about you and dad. If you upset her, say sorry."

Gia previously addressed Jackie's statements on Twitter, writing that she is "suffering the consequences" while Jackie and Evan's marriage remains "happy."

"Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it's not," Gia wrote last week. "My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact."

Jackie discussed her use of the analogy during an interview with Page Six last week, explaining that she used the comparison in an attempt to show Teresa how it feels. "It's unfortunate that she didn't understand my analogy," she told the outlet.

"Clearly, I'm not trying to say anything about anyone's children, but just the fact that there was such an explosive response to an analogy that used your child's name — [it was like], 'Do you understand, now, how I feel?'" she said.