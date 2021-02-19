“My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point," Gia Giudice wrote

RHONJ's Gia Giudice Says Jackie Goldschneider's Analogy About Her Doing Drugs Is Not 'Excusable'

Gia Giudice is speaking out after her name came up during Wednesday's explosive season premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

(During an appearance on PeopleTV's Reality Check this week, Jackie confirmed that all is well between her and her husband, saying, "There is not even a thought in my head — not even for a second did I worry about whether or not this was true. It was nonsense.")

The rumor-spreading prompted a heated argument between Teresa, 48, and Jackie, 44, that ended with Teresa storming out of Josephs' house, where the tense conversation took place. In the course of the argument, Teresa refused to share who she heard the rumor from, leading Jackie to come up with an analogy about 20-year-old Gia.

Comparing repeating seemingly baseless rumors about someone's husband cheating to saying she "heard that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties," Jackie asked Teresa: "How is that not the same thing?"

On Twitter Friday, Gia addressed Jackie's statements, writing that she is "suffering the consequences" while Jackie and Evan's marriage remains "happy."

"Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it's not," Gia wrote. "My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact."

Jackie discussed her use of the analogy during an interview with Page Six earlier this week, explaining that she used the comparison in an attempt to show Teresa how it feels. "It's unfortunate that she didn't understand my analogy," she told the outlet.

Image zoom Credit: Gia Giudice/Instagram; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

"Clearly, I'm not trying to say anything about anyone's children, but just the fact that there was such an explosive response to an analogy that used your child's name — [it was like], 'Do you understand, now, how I feel?'" she said.

Teresa, however, told Entertainment Tonight after the episode that Jackie's comments were "disgraceful."

"I think anybody that would say something like that about someone else's child is disgraceful," she said. "As a lawyer, not smart. Just saying! Not smart at all."