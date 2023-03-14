'RHONJ' : Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation

Gia Giudice is feeling the family tension.

Teresa Giudice's eldest daughter confessed in Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that she thinks her aunt and uncle, Melissa and Joe Gorga, are responsible for the separation she feels with their children.

"My cousins are growing up so fast, so every time I see them it just reminds me that I'm not able to be there for them as much as I would want to," Gia, 22, said in a confessional after seeing the Gorga kids at Dolores Catania's annual charity baseball game.

"It almost feels like my Zio Joe and Zia Melissa are trying to put a wedge between us and that's definitely a feeling that doesn't sit well with me," she concluded.

Melissa and Joe, both 43, share three children together: daughter Antonia, 17, and sons Joey, 12, and Gino, 14. Meanwhile, Teresa has four daughters with ex-husband Joe Giudice. In addition to Gia, she also shares Gabriella, 19, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 13.

Earlier in the episode, while Teresa was at therapy, she disclosed that Melania was "so hurt" when her cousin Antonia didn't attend her 16th birthday party, despite the fact that Melania was present for Antonia's.

"Every single cousin on my ex Joe's side showed up and the only one that was missing was Antonia," Teresa told her therapist, Tegan Sorvino-Quille.

Teresa also noted how her ongoing feud with her brother is "very hurtful," especially after he skipped her housewarming party.

"My brother not being there was also kinda weird," she told her therapist. "But you know, I only have my brother. Yeah, that's it. His wife and my niece and nephews. That's it."

Tegan asked if she was worried by how things currently were with Joe, to which Teresa confirmed, "Yeah, because growing up, my father and my cousin, they didn't talk for six years, over 200 dollars."

"My dad was no joke," she continued in a confessional. "Very strong, very stubborn. Like, he never told me he loved me. I've told Gia, my daughter, to start saying 'I love you' to my parents. And then that's how they started saying 'I love you.' He was just set in his ways. I guess that's how they were raised.

After Tegan asked if she's worried about repeating the pattern, Teresa said: "I didn't grow up with my cousins. I didn't want my kids to grow up without their cousins. It is upsetting ... But being around my brother scares me. His temper is out of control. Banging [his fist] on the table, it scares me."

The episode also saw the RHONJ costars come together to participate in Dolores' baseball game for charity — and despite the ongoing drama between Teresa, Joe and Melissa, as well as Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin, everyone played nice.

"This is the Joey I like," Teresa noted in a confessional. "This is the way it always should be, especially because we are around our children."

For Joe, however, the dynamic with his sister wasn't so simple.

"I'm gonna keep my distance because Teresa can switch from zero to a hundred, instantly, and then I just have to defend myself and it becomes ugly," he said of his approach to the baseball game. "I don't wanna do that."

And, while Teresa was focused on her family, her remarks from last week slowly came back to haunt her.

When she was at Danielle Cabral's daughter's birthday party, Teresa advised Danielle and Rachel Fuda to be cautious around Margaret because she knows "how Margaret is, and it's better to keep her as a friend than an enemy, and that's why I said sorry."

When Danielle revealed this exchange to Margaret in the locker rooms ahead of the baseball game, Margaret was less than thrilled.

"I mean, you're the worst enemy known to man," an annoyed Margaret said of Teresa in her confessional.

In the end, the baseball game was a huge success, with Dolores sharing that they raised $200,000 for charity — even more than they had the year prior.

And, while Jennifer Aydin had been relatively subdued in her relationships with the women this week, she did get fired up during her first couples therapy session with husband Bill. The duo decided to see a therapist after Bill's past infidelity came to light last season.

The pair went to see Dr. Judy Gurfein and were particularly emotional after learning that their daughter Olivia, 9, had told Rachel she wanted to be a "therapist for love" when she grows up — something that Jennifer never heard before.

"Bill has always been very against therapy, but I told him Olivia wants to be a love therapist, and he had nothing to say but to sit there in shame," Jennifer concluded in an interview.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.