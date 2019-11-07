RHONJ's Dolores Catania Reveals Her Son Frankie and Gia Giudice's Relationship Status

Talk about a match made in Housewives heaven.

Earlier this year, Teresa Giudice‘s daughter Gia, 18, went to prom with Dolores Catania‘s son, 21-year-old Frankie — so we had to ask Dolores for an update on the two when she stopped by PeopleTV’s Reality Check on Wednesday to dish about the new season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“They’ve been friends since they were little,” explained Dolores, 48, adding that “there wasn’t a dry eye in the room” as the two snapped photos together that night.

“If I could have married them there — like, Gia was the perfect little Italian girl,” she said. “Making sure my mom was okay, that my mom sat down and ate. And Frankie bought her Chanel earrings. They were beautiful. Then Gia called me to let me know they were on their way home okay.”

So are the two romantic?

“They’re close friends,” Dolores said. “I mean, Frankie and Gia don’t like to talk to us about their personal business, but Frankie’s thing is he says, ‘I don’t have anything to offer anybody right now. I have work to do. I can’t give someone the attention they deserve.'”

“He wants to be an investment banker, that takes a lot of your life,” she explained. “He said, ‘It wouldn’t be fair to anyone right now, for me to be with them.’ And I said, ‘The trade-off is you’re going be lonely.’ He said, ‘I know that, I am.'”

Remarking on how mature her son and her costar’s daughter both are, Dolores joked, “They’re both the adults in both houses.”

In addition to Gia, Teresa, 47, shares daughter Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, with husband Joe Giudice, 49.

Joe began a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016. In October 2018, an immigration court ruled to deport him to his native Italy after his prison sentence. (Even though he has lived in the United States since he was a child, he never obtained American citizenship, and immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony,” according to U.S. law.)

This past March, he was released from prison and transferred directly to the Clinton County Correctional Center in Pennsylvania. He remained in custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement until last month, was granted permission to await the court’s final ruling, expected this month, from Italy.

Teresa and the girls arrived in Italy to visit Joe on Thursday, reuniting as a family for the first time since his release. Bravo cameras are filming the trip for an upcoming special.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Gia, now a freshman at Rutgers University, “has been a rock for her family during these tough times.”

“She’s very mature for her age and her sisters really look up to her,” the source said. “With the whole Joe situation, she stays strong for them, while still fighting for her dad. Even now that she’s away for college, the girls are all still very close. She’s set a great example for them. She’s the real star.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.