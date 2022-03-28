RHONJ's Dolores Catania Reveals Why Teresa Giudice Underwent 'Emergency Surgery'
Dolores Catania is giving an update on how her Real Housewives of New Jersey costar Teresa Giudice is doing after undergoing emergency surgery.
In an interview with E! News on Monday, the 51-year-old reality star revealed the reasoning behind Giudice's procedure.
"She had her appendix out," Catania said. "Now it just takes time to heal. But it was emergency surgery so she's in a lot of pain."
Catania said she "just spoke to" Giudice to see how she is doing. According to Catania, Giudice is "not well."
"She's not feeling good at all. It's bad," she added. "She's in a tremendous amount of pain."
Late last week, Giudice's daughter Gia revealed that the reality star was in the hospital. The 21-year-old had posted a photo of Giudice laying in a hospital bed.
"Such a trooper, I love you," Gia wrote. "Pray for a speedy recovery. I love you @teresagiudice"
Giudice's attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., previously shared in a statement to PEOPLE why his client was hospitalized.
"Teresa was admitted to the hospital last night and had a non-cosmetic emergency procedure this morning," the lawyer said. "She is recuperating and is looking forward to a speedy recovery. She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes."
Since leaving the hospital, Giudice has been able to rely on her daughters amid her recovery journey.
"I love my daughters they give me so much love," the reality star said in a clip shared on her Instagram Story, in which Gia and Milania are with her on a couch. "I love you Gia [and] Milania."