RHONJ's Dolores Catania Says She Lost 25 Lbs. on the Controversial HCG Diet: 'It Was Worth It'

Dolores Catania is embracing a new lifestyle.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star proudly showed off a slimmer frame while attending BravoCon in New York City this weekend. And during a special event with costar Teresa Giudice on Sunday, Catania revealed the diet behind her 25 lbs. weight loss.

“I lost 25 pounds,” she said. “I’m a yo-yo dieter. Food is my vice, it’s comfort for me. I grew up eating not the healthiest food. I’ve always struggled so now I found, I had to just get a grip.”

Catania, 48, said she started following the controversial HCG (Human Chorionic Gonadotropin, a hormone produced during pregnancy) diet, which limits calorie intake to 750 per day and requires daily injections of the hormone.

“You get small injections every day, but it’s really not bad,” she said. “You’re only allowed 750 calories for 45 days but you lose 30 pounds. It’s worth it.”

As for what she ate, Catania said she cut all fats out of her diet and limited her portion sizes. According to Healthline, most participants lose an average of 1-2 lbs. per day on the diet.

Image zoom

“The first two days of the diet, you load and eat whatever you want,” she said. “Then you start the egg whites in the morning, 6 ounces of protein, an apple for lunch.”

While Catania praised the diet, the HCG protocol has also been widely criticized. The Food and Drug Administration has advised consumers to steer clear of over-the-counter weight-loss products that contain HCG. The FDA also warns about maintaining such a low-calorie intake, claiming it can cause side effects including gallstone formation, an imbalance of the electrolytes that keep the body’s muscles and nerves functioning properly, and an irregular heartbeat.

But Catania said she found success with the diet doesn’t have any regrets. “I’m glad I did it,” she said.

RELATED: BravoCon 2019: What to Know About the First-Ever Bravo Convention, Including the 88 Stars Coming

Image zoom Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

BravoCon is running through Sunday across three venues in the Big Apple: The Manhattan Center (311 W 34th St), Skylight Modern (537 W 27th St) and Union West (535 W 28th St).

A total of 88 Bravolebrities are said to be in attendance total. More than 50 live events are on the docket, including performances, insider panels, podcasts, dining experiences, photo opportunities and a Bravo bazaar marketplace. (A full breakdown of events is available at BravoCon2019.com.)

For those wanting a trip down memory lane, there will be a Real Housewivesmuseum with more than a decade’s worth of behind-the-scenes photos, reunion dresses and show memorabilia.

The weekend will close out with a live performance of Luann de Lesseps‘ hit Countess and Friends cabaret show on Sunday.