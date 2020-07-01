In May of last year, Dina Manzo finally confirmed that she and her longtime love David Cantin tied the knot in 2017

Dina Manzo and David Cantin couldn't be more in love.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alumna and her entrepreneur husband celebrated three years of marriage on June 28, both sharing loving posts to Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

"He puts his arms around me and I am home... ❤️ 6•28 ❤️ Happy Anniversary my love, forever is a looong time but I look forward to every minute of it with you 💋," Dina captioned a smiling photo of herself and Cantin embracing.

For his sweet tribute, Cantin posted a series of photos of himself and his wife, including glamorous shots of them on idyllic vacations.

"Happy Anniversary to the most amazing, beautiful, and incredible woman in the entire world," wrote Cantin, who tagged the location as Top of the World.

"@Dina I will spend an eternity loving you, caring for you, respecting you, showing you every day that I hold you as high as the stars," he vowed. "I love you, baby! ❤️✔️."

Manzo and her longtime love Cantin started dating in 2015. And in May of last year, Dina finally confirmed that they tied the knot in 2017.

“The bride wore a dress from her closet, an orange blossom in her hair and carried a Calla Lily from her Malibu Garden,” she captioned a selfie of the pair on their wedding day. “In front of the gorgeous Pacific, surrounded by nature and puppies, they promised to be there in good times and bad. A simple, meaningful wedding on a day chosen by the stars. … and so it is.”

Manzo added the hashtag “thirdtimesacharm,” referencing her previous marriages to George Hadjiapostoli and Thomas "Tommy" Manzo.

There had long been speculation about whether Dina and Cantin had already gotten married in secret. She spilled the news of their engagement during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live in August 2018.

“We’ve always been engaged,” she said on the show. “We got engaged once, early in our relationship, and then we both realized it was way too early. And then we got engaged again last year.”

Asked if she was going to have a big wedding, Dina joked that it would be “small” and cryptically added that “you’ll learn about it after.”

When Lewis started wondering whether the couple were already married, Dina added fuel to the fire by asking Lewis to call her “just Dina” rather than “Dina Manzo.”

“I’m not Manzo anymore,” she teased.

Their three-year wedding milestone came days before her ex-husband, Thomas — his brother is Albert Manzo, to whom Dina's sister Caroline Manzo is married — was arrested for allegedly paying a mobster to attack Cantin in 2015 in exchange for a discounted wedding reception.

On Tuesday, Thomas, 55, and John Perna, an alleged organized crime soldier, were arrested in New Jersey on charges of planning and carrying out an assault on Cantin five years ago.

Both Manzo and Perna, 43, have been charged by indictment with committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity and conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Additionally, the indictment charges Perna with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud related to the submission of a false car insurance claim. Thomas has been charged with falsifying and concealing records related to the federal investigation of the violent crime, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of New Jersey said.

Thomas and Perna were scheduled to make their initial appearances via video conference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor on Tuesday.