RHONJ Alum Dina Manzo and David Canin Are Engaged — and Might Already Be Married!

Good news for Dina Manzo and her longtime love David Canin.

The couple, she of Real Housewives of New Jersey fame and he a millionaire entrepreneur, are engaged to be married — or have they secretly already tied the knot?

Manzo, 46, spilled the news of her engagement during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Wednesday. Her revelation comes over a year after the brutal home invasion that left her and Canin badly beaten and bound.

“We’ve always been engaged,” she said on the show. “We got engaged once, early in our relationship, and then we both realized it was way too early. And then we got engaged again last year.”

Asked if she’s going to have a big wedding, Manzo joked that it would be “small” and that “you’ll learn about it after.”

“Our life is a honeymoon,” she said. “We don’t do a lot of traveling, but we are definitely in the honeymoon phase.”

David Canin and Dina Manzo

That’s when Lewis started wondering whether Manzo and Canin are actually married — with Manzo adding fuel to the fire by asking Lewis to call her “Just Dina” rather than “Dina Manzo.”

“I’m not Manzo anymore,” she said. “We had no children.”

Lewis said that Manzo and Canin, who was in the sudio, were getting married “maybe sooner than we think.” He even pointed pointing out the “really nice rings” the pair were both apparently wearing.

“It’s so cute how you guys wear those little commitment rings. That ring looks nice on you guys. On your wedding finger,” he said, telling Canin, “You really should put a ring on it. Oh, you did!”

“We are committed,” Manzo said, not confirming whether they had indeed said their “I dos.”

A rep for the star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

RELATED: Before the Break-in: Looking Back at Dina Manzo’s Post-Housewives Life

Manzo and Canin have been dating since 2015 and live in Newport Beach, California, in a two-story, modern farm house with their three dogs and three cats. “It’s a nice living space for what it is,” Manzo explained of the Orange County property. “It has a lot of open outside space. A lot of courtyard living.”

This will be the third marriage for Manzo, who separated from her husband of seven years, Tommy Manzo, back in February 2015. She has a 22-year-old daughter Lexi Ioannou from her first marrage.

Cantin and his ex-wife, Melissa, separated in 2014 and divorced the following year. They have two kids, who live with their mom on the east coast.

RELATED VIDEO: The Real Housewives of New Jersey Go Makeup-Free for PEOPLE

As for the terrifying home invasion, neither Manzo nor Canin wanted to talk about the topic.

It had happened last May at their New Jersey townhouse after they attended the First Communion of fellow RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Audriana.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office told PEOPLE at the time that the couple returned home just before 11 p.m. Saturday to the home they share in Holmdel and found two assailants inside. The perps rushed at them as they opened the door — one hit Cantin several times with a baseball bat and breaking his nose while the other punched Manzo “multiple times” in the face.

Both were tied up before the thieves made off with personal belongings such as cash and jewelry. Their attackers have yet to be found.

RELATED: Ex-Real Housewives Star Dina Manzo and Boyfriend Hospitalized and ‘Shaken Up’ After Violent N.J. Home Invasion

In the wake of the attack, Manzo and Canin moved permanently to the West Coast, she said on Jeff Lewis Live — first to Beverly Hills and then Malibu before settling into their Orange County abode.

Lewis did say that the experience was “traumatic” and really impacted Manzo.

“We I can tell you from what I know as a friend is that it completely changed her perspective on things and that it, in a way, you look at life very differently,” he said. “And you guys are living your life. You love each other, you’re having fun, and that’s all really we need to say about it.”

Jeff Lewis Live airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays (at 11 a.m. ET) on SiriusXM Radio Andy (Ch. 102).