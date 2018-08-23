RHONJ Alum Danielle Staub's Husband Files for Divorce — Less Than 4 Months After They Married

It’s over for Danielle Staub and her husband, Marty Caffrey.

Less than four months into their marriage, Caffrey has filed for divorce from Staub, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

“Marty was willing to reconcile with Danielle, but after the last few weeks he knew there was no turning back,” an insider close to Caffrey tells PEOPLE.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday, her rep said, “Danielle has not received any filing, and we cannot comment on something we have not received.”

Staub and Caffrey had been dating since April 2016 and lived together in her New Jersey home. He proposed to her on a season 8 episode — news of which PEOPLE first reported in May 2017 — surprising Staub on the grounds of a beautiful mansion, where a violinist played Pachelbel’s “Canon in D” and a handful of couples danced around them.

A year after Caffrey popped the question, the duo got married in May in a sunset bohemian beach ceremony held on the Bahamas’ North Bimini Island at the Luna Beach Club.

But two months into their marriage, the couple was facing marital problems.

Following reports that the pair had split, a rep for the 55-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star told PEOPLE that while they were “having some difficulties,” Staub was hoping for a happy resolution.

“Danielle is having some difficulties with her marriage right now and is hoping everything will work out,” Staub’s rep said.

Earlier this month, Caffrey obtained a temporary restraining order against Staub, just one day after Staub was granted a temporary restraining order against him following a domestic dispute at their New Jersey home over the weekend.

In the court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Caffrey claimed Staub has been “angry since Thursday after receiving a letter from his attorney indicating he was filing for a divorce.”

Both Caffrey and Staub dropped their restraining orders.

Prior to the incident, the source said Caffrey and Staub were not communicating directly.

“Danielle’s been refusing to speak to him. If he wants to tell her something he has to call her publicist and the publicist would talk to her,” the source said. “They stay on separate sides of the house. It’s been Danielle and her daughter Jillian in one area and Marty in another. Anytime he tries to reach out to her or even walks down to the kitchen to talk to her, Danielle tells him to call her publicist.”

But Staub’s rep fired back in a statement to PEOPLE.

“The claims being made are beyond preposterous and clearly a knee-jerk reaction to Danielle’s filing,” her rep said. “I cannot imagine there is a single person gullible enough to believe any of this nonsense. If even ten percent of these claims were true, any normal person would have already filed for divorce or, better yet, not married the person in the first place. This is laughable.”