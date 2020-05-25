The former Bravo star is also mom to son Nicholas, 10, and daughter Ashlee, 29

RHONJ 's Jacqueline Laurita Posts Rare Photos of Son CJ as He Turns 18: 'Strive for Your Dreams'

Jacqueline Laurita's son CJ is all grown up.

On Sunday, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star celebrated her eldest son's 18th birthday with a carousel of photos of him on Instagram, including several never-seen ones from recent years.

"Although CJ never lets me post pictures of him, it's his birthday today, so he said it's ok!" she captioned the post. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY CJ!!"

"CJ has been such a pleasure to raise and he has brought so much joy to our lives. He's kind, considerate, patient, loving and has an awesome sense of humor!" she continued. "My wish for you CJ is to have the ability to strive for your dreams. Never lose hope or faith in yourself or the world. Keep all things in perspective. Always be honest and fair with yourself and others. Have trust and faith in God and in yourself."

"#HappyBirthday #NationalBrothersDay," she added. "You are loved you very much! XOXO! (Each slide is a 1 minute video of many picture frames!)"

Laurita, 50, also directed her followers to the post via her Instagram Story, writing underneath one recent photo, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my handsome 18-year-old, CJ! You are loved so much! Slideshow of several 1 min. videos on my wall."

Image zoom Jacqueline Laurita/ Instagram

The Bravo alumna shares CJ and son Nicholas, 10, with her husband Chris Laurita. She's also mom to daughter Ashlee Holmes Malleo, 29, from a previous relationship.

CJ's birthday isn't the only milestone the family has celebrated recently. Nicholas, who has autism, graduated from the fifth grade last week and is officially on his way to junior high school.

Laurita posted about the news on Instagram, revealing that her son "won a special award chosen by the classroom teacher and given to students whose lives amplify what it means to be a leader," as well as the "best sense of humor" award.