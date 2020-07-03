The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum's ex Thomas Manzo was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly paying a mobster to attack Dina's current husband, David Cantin, in 2015

RHONJ Alum Dina Manzo’s Ex Ordered to Stay Away from Her and Her Husband Following Arrest

Dina Manzo’s ex-husband has been ordered to keep his distance from the reality star and her husband.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alumna's ex Thomas Manzo was arrested on Tuesday and charged with paying an alleged mobster to attack Dina's current husband, David Cantin, in 2015. During a Zoom court appearance on Tuesday, Thomas pleaded not guilty to charges, Page Six previously reported.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, his bail has been set for $100,000. If he posts bail, Thomas' travel is restricted to the state of New Jersey and he must surrender all passports and travel documents.

Additionally, should he post bail, the documents state that Thomas has been ordered not to have any contact with the victims, which includes Dina and Cantin, unless an attorney is present.

On Tuesday, Thomas and John Perna, an alleged organized crime soldier, were arrested in New Jersey on charges of planning and carrying out an assault on Cantin in exchange for a discounted wedding reception.

Thomas, 55, "was a co-owner of a restaurant and wedding venue (the 'Venue') in Passaic County at which defendant John Perna was scheduled to hold a wedding reception on August 16, 2015,” according to the indictment.

According to the documents, Thomas was "upset" that Cantin "had an ongoing relationship with" his ex-wife, Dina, and "planned to have a violent assault committed on" Cantin "that would leave a permanent facial scar."

In early 2015, Thomas "offered to hold the reception for free or at a deeply discounted price if" Perna, 43, "would commit or cause to be committed a violent assault" on Cantin, the indictment states.

Image zoom Dina Manzo (left) and Thomas Manzo (right) Dina Manzo/Instagram

"On or about July 18, 2015," Perna and an accomplice followed Cantin to a New Jersey mall where the pair "attacked" Cantin "in the parking lot," according to the indictment.

Perna allegedly "used a dangerous weapon...with the intent to inflict serious permanent injury" and "return for the commission of the violent assault" on Cantin, Thomas "fulfilled his agreement to hold the reception at a free or discounted price," the documents claim.

At the time of the alleged assault, Dina and Cantin, an entrepreneur, were dating. They tied the knot in June 2017.

Image zoom Dina Manzo and her husband David Cantin Dina Manzo/instagram

Both Thomas and Perna, who has also pleaded not guilty, were charged by indictment with committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity and conspiracy to commit a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Additionally, the indictment charged Perna with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud related to the submission of a false car insurance claim. Thomas has been charged with falsifying and concealing records related to the federal investigation of the violent crime, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of New Jersey said.

In May 2017, a brutal home invasion left Dina and Cantin badly beaten and bound in their New Jersey townhouse. After the attack, Dina and Cantin moved permanently to the West Coast