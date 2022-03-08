RHONJ Alum Dina Manzo Celebrates Her 50th Birthday with 'Spiritual Experience' on South Africa Trip

"I'm ready to step into the second half of my life with complete purpose, joy and EASE," Dina Manzo captioned the photos from her travels

Dina Manzo is embracing a new decade of life!

On Monday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum celebrated her 50th birthday while vacationing in South Africa.

Marking the big milestone, Manzo shared an Instagram post featuring two photos from her travels, including one image of her sitting underneath a rainbow, and a video of the resort staff singing to her.

"✨50✨ I wrote this last night of the eve of my 50th Birthday here in South Africa. I had just gotten out of what I thought would be just another great spa treatment," she began her post. "I was not expecting what happened on that massage table … I can only briefly describe it as a profound 'spiritual experience.' "

Continuing, Manzo explained that she's "had many of these throughout the years on my self-discovery journey."

She also noted that while the "healing modalities" — including sweat lodges, silent retreats and plant medicine — have made her the "weird 'black sheep' of my family," they were all "completely necessary to get me to this point."

The former reality star then shared the message she wrote the night before her birthday: "Before my massage we had just returned from another epic day in Safari. I had several moments of intense eye contact with the animals that moved me in a way I didn't understand. It's like these animals and this land were communicating with me in some way. It was a newborn elephant that put me over the emotion edge and I broke down in tears. Our guide looked at me and nodded as he I'm sure witnessed this many times before."

While enjoying her massage, Manzo said "everything became so clear" and she "began to understand why my life has unfolded the way it has."

"Every beautiful and brutal moment and the animal messages came in loud and clear," she wrote. "I had joked about the lioness in my stories holding the secrets of the universe and boy does she ever!!"

"Tears were streaming down my face and [the massage therapist] didn't say a word. She knew what was happening. 🌟What a 50th birthday GIFT 💝 how incredibly grateful I am. 🙏," Manzo added. "I'm ready to step into the second half of my life with complete purpose, joy and EASE…my wish is that every woman feels the way I do today…and so it is 💫."

Prior to her birthday post, Manzo had been documenting her travels in South Africa on social media.

After arriving in the country last Tuesday, Manzo shared a snap with husband Dave Cantin, and wrote beside the scenic image, "First full day in South Africa 🌟The air is so clean here…I can't get enough of it! ♥️ We saw wild ostrich, penguins and baboons and I'm in my freakin glory! 🙏✨."

The next few days, she continued posting about her trip and shared multiple slideshows of photos taken during her travels.

"Sunrise Safari…just 'Lion' around with some friends 🦁 #southafrica," she cheekily captioned one of the posts, which featured a photo of her and Cantin, 42, kissing while on a safari.

On Saturday, Manzo shared more snaps from her safari experience, as well as some videos of the South African residents performing for her on the beach during an early birthday dinner.

"Just when I thought things couldn't get more magical 🌟," she wrote. "I can't even put into words the emotions of last night. 😭 My birthday is not officially until March 7th but I'm not sure anything can ever top this celebration. ✨."