'RHOM' Star Alexia Echevarria Says She'll 'Never Recover' from Son Frankie's Car Crash

In an emotional Instagram post, Alexia Echevarria detailed the hardships she and her family have faced since her son Frankie's near-fatal car accident at 13 years old

By
Published on February 17, 2023 10:22 AM
Alexia Echevarria Instagram

Alexia Echevarria still has a hard time coping with son Frankie Rosello's near-fatal accident.

In an emotional Instagram post, The Real Housewives of Miami star opened up about her family's hardest time following Frankie's accident at 13 years old — and the intensive months of recovery that followed. After aspects of the situation were discussed on the Peacock series, Echevarria, 55, explained that she wanted to ensure her followers had the full story from her perspective.

"I will never recover from Frankie's accident," Echevarria said. "It's only my wish that he can continue to improve in time, and he can be as 'normal and productive' as his limitations allow. I will never accept the loss of my dreams for him, and I will never give up on him or Peter. Our pain is so deep."

Echevarria also noted what her mothering has entailed since Frankie's accident 11 years ago, from six months at his hospital bedside to adjusting her parenting in order to accommodate his post-crash needs.

The reality star also called out the comparisons of her son's situation to cast member Adriana de Moura's injured foot, which was seen when two other RHOM stars stumbled on her during a trip to Baha Mar. "For anyone to use Frankie's accident to compare or 'connect' their level of pain or suffering to what Frankie has endured is wrong ESPECIALLY when referring to a FAKE INJURY," Echevarria wrote in bold text.

Alexia Nepola BravoCon2022
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

"We can fight on camera about nonsense like me not scrolling down or the men of our past until we're blue in the face, but I draw the line at Frankie when you intentionally want to hurt me," she added.

The post was well received as fellow Housewives Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore, Candiace Dillard and Larsa Pippen showed their support in the post's comments section. "Love u guys soo much," Pippen, another RHOM cast member, wrote.

Frankie, now 25, was riding in the passenger seat of a friend's car at the time of his near-fatal accident. He suffered permanent brain damage from the crash. He began appearing on RHOM with his mother in 2021.

Echevarria told Entertainment Tonight she was thrilled fans would see his progress made in the years since RHOM was off-screen. "I want to show everyone the progress that he's made," she said. "That's why I always really wanted the show to come back, because I know so many people prayed for him."

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami air Thursdays on Peacock.

