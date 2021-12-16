Larsa Pippen addressed how she's grown amid her ongoing divorce from Scottie Pippen and after cutting ties with the Kardashian family, during the season 4 premiere of The Real Housewives of Miami

Larsa Pippen is opening up about her past on The Real Housewives of Miami.

During the Peacock show's season 4 premiere, Larsa, 47, met with some of her castmates for drinks and revealed that she's trying to "stay low profile" following her divorce and fallout with the Kardashian family.

The reality star also opened up about the possibility of dating again, saying she doesn't "even know the proper etiquette." (Larsa was briefly linked to NBA player Malik Beasley after ending her marriage to Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.)

"I'm, like, open, you know what I mean? I just want to see what I like," she said. "The only thing is, I'm still married."

Larsa and Scottie, 56, announced their separation in 2015 before the former Chicago Bulls star filed for divorce the following year. Though they reconciled in 2017, the pair eventually split for good in 2018. Larsa filed for divorce the second time around.

"Everything has been finalized, I feel like for a while. But it's just taken so long because we've had to, like, separate all of our assets. All of our stuff," said Larsa, who shares four children with Scottie. "And I feel like it's probably a good thing because I felt so much guilt. Like, I put so much into my marriage but it just wouldn't get better."

As Larsa prepared to host an all-cast pool party later in the episode, she revealed how her life has been since becoming single.

"Now that I'm single, I feel like I look better than ever," she said in a confessional. "So my vibe is very Miami. It's sexy, it's fun and I feel really independent. And for me, independence was really important but it's not the same being in the home without Scottie."

"We built this house. Like, we built it for our kids. It's, like, the best location. I have a private beach," she continued. "But I feel like it's a new chapter, a new day and we need to sell it."

Larsa also said she's "really proud" of how far she's come in life. "I'm proud of who I am today. Like, s---, I'm winning. Like, s---, I'm doing great," she added.

In addition to addressing her ongoing divorce with Scottie, Larsa briefly hinted she's moved past the drama related to her fallout with the Kardashian family.

Rumors of tension surfaced in July 2020 when the famous family unfollowed Larsa on Instagram. Larsa later confirmed to Hollywood Unlocked in February that "a falling out" occurred after her relationship with the Kardashians entered "a weird, ugly place."

"People thought I wouldn't make it without Scottie. People thought I couldn't make it without some old friends," she said in the RHOM premiere as a photo of her alongside Kim Kardashian appeared. "I'm great. I just basically want to, like, live my best life, have fun, do whatever I want unapologetically."