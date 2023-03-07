Larsa Pippen Says She Likes Sex '4 Times a Night' and Boasts About Boyfriend Marcus Jordan's Size 15 Shoes

The trailer for Thursday's Real Housewives of Miami reunion promises some NSFW details viewers won't be forgetting any time soon.

In the sizzling preview, Larsa Pippen shares intimate details about her relationship with Marcus Jordan, telling her castmates: "I've always had sex like four times a night."

When a viewer comment points out that Jordan, 32, is "closer in age" to Pippen's 22-year-old son Scotty Jr. (whom she shares with ex Scottie Pippen), the 48-year-old shoots back a thinly veiled brag of a response: "But [Marcus] wears a size 15 shoe, so I think he's OK."

Pippen has been linked to Jordan since 2022, though they just confirmed their relationship on Instagram in January.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

The trailer also includes emotional moments from Pippen's fellow Housewives, including Julia Lemigova tearfully sharing her feelings about wife Martina Navratilova's cancer diagnoses. "We are fighting two cancers," she says. "Like one was not enough."

When the women aren't crying, they're screaming — with a mysterious letter implicating both Adriana De Moura and Marysol Patton.

"Dear Adriana," begins the anonymous letter, "I'm writing to tell you, I'm being abused. The culprit of this abuse is Marysol." The author of the note remains a secret, perhaps to be revealed during the course of the reunion.

Lisa Hochstein also receives some criticism from her costars about her now-shattered relationship with ex Lenny Hochstein, including the women decrying the "things you let Lenny do to you."

Host Andy Cohen previously acknowledged he and Pippen had their own regrettably tense moment during the reunion filming.

"We're still shooting and I didn't have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today," the Watch What Happens Live host shared in a since-expired Instagram Story.

After Pippen asked, "Are you going to apologize?" Cohen responded, "I'm sorry, Larsa. I don't like screaming at women. I said it on the break, 'I don't wanna scream at women.' Anyway, sorry."

The first part of The Real Housewives of Miami reunion drops Thursday on Peacock.