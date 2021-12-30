RHOM: Larsa Pippen Claims Estranged Husband Scottie Pippen Once Called Her Ex Malik Beasley a 'Loser'

In Thursday's episode of Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa Pippen revealed former husband Scottie Pippen once commented on her relationship with ex-boyfriend Malik Beasley

Larsa Pippen revealed her former husband, Scottie Pippen, has not shied away from sharing his opinions about her love life.

On Thursday's episode of The Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa, 47, teared up while addressing her former marriage during a conversation with costar Lisa Hochstein. The emotional moment occurred as Larsa discussed her desire to sell her family's longtime home, which she called a "sad" occasion.

"I think it's just hard because we are a family," the mother of four said before shedding tears, noting that it's been "three years" since they filed for divorce for the second time in 2018. (They previously split in 2015 but reconciled in 2017.)

Lisa, 39, suggested that Larsa may be more driven to finalize the divorce once she's in a more "serious relationship." To that point, Lisa asked whether the 56-year-old NBA legend gets "upset" to hear about her dating life.

"When [my ex] Malik [Beasley] got 90 days or something in jail, he sent it to me," she said. "He's like, 'Go ahead, keep talking to these losers.' "

Scottie Pippen, Larsa Pippen, Malik Beasley Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty

Larsa was first linked to the 25-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player in November 2020, though PEOPLE confirmed in April that they split after four months together.

"They're friends and still in communication but are not together," a source said at the time. "Distance played a role in the breakup."

In the midst of their relationship, Beasley was sentenced to 120 days in jail in February for one felony count of threats of violence. He was released in August after serving 78 days.

Scottie and Larsa Pippen Scottie and Larsa Pippen | Credit: Sergi Alexander/Getty

Aside from her brief mention of Beasley in Thursday's episode, Larsa further delved into the demise of her marriage to Scottie.

"Going through my divorce, I felt really guilty," she said earlier in the episode during a confessional. "I felt like I let my family down, even though other people on the outside thought like, 'Oh, you have everything. Why are you not happy? You have everything.' And I'm like, 'But the things I really need to feel good about myself are not things that you would see.' Like, there's stuff that goes on in our home and most people don't know what really goes on in your home."

"We were fighting a whole lot. It just didn't work anymore," she added. "We kind of were living two separate lives. I was in one state, he was in another. We just kept purposely missing each other. But then, we were still together. I didn't want to stay in a relationship that didn't work. But you're always a mom, that never changes. You might be married, you might be divorced, but you're always a mom."

Since Larsa grew up with a tight-knit family, she also wants the same for their children: Scotty, 21, Preston, 19, Justin, 16, and Sophia, 13. The reality star, therefore, said the exes are "willing to do whatever we need to [do] to maintain that bond for our kids [and] for ourselves."