RHOM: Larsa Pippen on 'Demise' of Her Kardashian Ties, Slams 'Disrespectful' Questions About Them

"I was best friends with Kim and I love her and I love Kanye and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle," Larsa Pippen said on The Real Housewives of Miami

Larsa Pippen is addressing her fallout with the Kardashian family on The Real Housewives of Miami again — but she has her limits as to how far she'll go.

While out to dinner with Kiki Barth and Adriana de Moura on Thursday's episode, the girls were eager to help Larsa, 47, find a new man. After Larsa described her type as "tall, dark and handsome," Adriana, 56, said: "You like Kanye West."

Kanye, 44, is in the midst of a rocky divorce with Larsa's former friend, Kim Kardashian. Responding to Adriana's comment, Larsa insisted she is "just friends" with the rapper.

"Larsa and the Kardashians is a mystery to me, still. I know she was friends with Kim for a long time and they had a downfall," Adriana then said in a confessional. "I think it's because sometimes Larsa can be a little judgmental or it was because of the [alleged] situation with Tristan [Thompson] and [his ex] Khloé [Kardashian] and Larsa in the middle. I don't know, I have so many questions and I'm in search for the answers. Because, like, what is going on here?"

Adriana continued to press Larsa for answers about what caused the downfall. "B—, I don't even know what happened," Larsa then told the cameras separately.

"I was best friends with Kim, and I love her and I love Kanye, and I just was the person that was stuck in the middle," she shared in the confessional. "I took a beating because I was the friend that was basically there and saw everything. And that basically was the demise of our relationship. I knew too much, I was a problem, and so, whatever. That's kind of what happened."

The trio's conversation took an unexpected shift when Adriana claimed to have seen Kanye's nether regions once while he used the restroom. But Larsa took issue with Adriana for continually mentioning the famous family: "I'm not bringing up your friends or your old friends, so maybe you shouldn't bring up my friends."

After saying she doesn't believe Adriana's story, Larsa added that she hated the "dumb s—" her friend sometimes does. "I don't talk about your friends, your husband," she said. "Don't talk about people that I know, kids that I know, families that I know — it's just not cool."

Larsa pleaded for Adriana to "change the subject" and "keep it respectful."

"It's not a joke that you talk about someone's husband. It's not funny," she added. "It's not in good taste."

As Adriana argued that "it's a funny story" she wanted to tell, Larsa told her costar to "tell the story when I'm not around."

The pair continued to go back and forth with each other, leading Kiki to suggest it "sounds like something deeper is happening here." But Larsa shut down that theory, later stating in a confessional that she's "done" with Adriana because "she's a liar and she's disrespectful."

Larsa eventually stood up and walked off.

The fracture in Larsa's relationship with the Kardashians first surfaced in July 2020 when they unfollowed her on Instagram. Months later, she confirmed to Hollywood Unlocked "a falling out" occurred as her bond with them entered "a weird, ugly place."

"I love them, I love her," she continued. "I wish nothing but great things for them. I feel like they wish nothing but great things for me."