RHOM Is Back! Meet the Cast: Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein & Larsa Pippen Return

The new Real Housewives of Miami season, premiering in December, also includes the first out gay Housewife to be cast in the franchise

The Real Housewives of Miami revival cast has been announced!

The series, which was the seventh iteration of the Real Housewives franchise, originally ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2013 before coming to an end. In February, however, Peacock announced that RHOM would be revived and the fourth season of the show was in development.

On Friday, the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform revealed the new cast for the series, including returning Housewives Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen. Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton will also be coming back as friends of the Housewives, alongside new friend Kiki Barth.

In addition to the five returning women, the original RHOM featured ​​Lea Black, Lisa Hochstein, Cristy Rice, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces and Karent Sierra.

Real Housewives of Miami Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton and Kiki Barth | Credit: Getty (3)

The season 4 cast also includes three newcomers: Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova and Dr. Nicole Martin.

Lemigova, 49, marks the first out, gay Housewife to be cast in the Bravo franchise. (Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham Burke came out as a lesbian last year, but was not out when she was first cast on the series).

The former model married long-term partner Martina Navratilova, a professional tennis player, in December 2014.

Real Housewives of Miami Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova and Dr. Nicole Martin | Credit: Getty (3)

In May, Bravo producer Andy Cohen shared that the network had previously come close to casting "several" lesbian women on the popular franchise.

During an appearance on Garcelle Beauvais' podcast Going to Bed with Garcelle, the RHOBH star asked Cohen, "Have you ever thought about having a gay [Housewives] franchise?"

"We've talked about that," replied Cohen, 52. "It was something that we were really into many years ago. We've almost cast several lesbians. I think when you start casting gay men, it just, it's ultimately a show about women, which is why the guys have always been in the background, like, the husbands have typically been more in the background."

He continued, "And so I think the answer is we've been open to it. We almost cast a guy on [The Real Housewives of New Jersey] who was Dina Manzo's brother and Caroline's brother as the first gay Housewife. This was years ago. This was like, 2008 or nine or something like that. But we wound up just not doing it."