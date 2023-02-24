'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Recalls Her Favorite Wedding Memory — and Why She Rented Her Dress

Guerdy Abraira was just 25 years old when she walked down the aisle to marry her high school sweetheart, Russell Abraira. But even back then, the superstar wedding planner knew a thing or two about saving a dime.

"Oh, I rented my wedding dress," Abraira, who is one of the stars of Peacock's Real Housewives of Miami, tells PEOPLE in a recent chat about the show. "I was like, 'Why am I buying a $25,000 dress that I'm never going to wear again? I'm not doing that! I'll just rent a dress for a day, give it back after I'm done, and save room in my closet for couture, honey!' "

Tips — and quips — like that have been one of the many reasons Abraia's been able to grow her event planning business, Guerdy Design, into one of the top acclaimed in the world (just ask Harper's Bazaar and Vogue). But even she recognizes that not all brides want to part ways with the gowns that quickly.

"Look, just cause I don't have the dress and I don't care about the dress doesn't mean I expect everyone else to be like me," she says. "This is just the way I did it. I wanted to spend money on our venue, the Ancient Spanish Monastery in Miami Beach, 'cause I had studied abroad in Spain and wanted a Spanish-themed wedding. So I chose to splurge on my venue. And I have no regrets."

Her final gown for the 2002 nuptials, a photo of which she shared on Instagram on Valentine's Day, was a simple strapless white dress with a fitted bodice and an A-line skirt. She wore her hair pulled back in a sleek updo and accessorized with diamond earrings, a single necklace and a classic veil.

"I actually modified it a little bit for the ceremony and added a strap that I took off before the reception," she says of the 120-person event. "I wanted classic and timeless look — but I also wanted to be able to move around later on the dance floor!"

Russell kept things simple with a traditional tux. He tells PEOPLE that seeing Geurdy walk down the aisle for the first time was his favorite memory of the day.

"I'm not that much of an emotional person," the firefighter says. "But when I saw her walking down the aisle, I started to cry. Tears were coming and it really surprised me " I didn't think I was going to do that."

"So cheesy," Guerdy teases. "But it's exactly why I tell every bride and groom to carry tissues with them. No one wants to see all that snot at the altar!"

Her favorite memory is just as sentimental, especially considering she had long dreamed of being a ballroom dancer before getting into the events business.

"The first dance was easily my favorite," she says of the moment, which was set to George Michael's cover of "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, the 1957 folk tune by songwriter Ewan MacColl. "It was really nice, and it was just the two of us up there, together. I still get chills thinking about it."

Guerdy Abraira and Russell Abraira. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Guerdy and Russell met when they were sophomores in high school, but didn't start dating until they were in their senior year.

"She had a boyfriend when I first met her," Russell tells PEOPLE. "He was a senior and was the star o the basketball team; I was in 10th grade at the time and played basketball too, but was introduced to her because she played volleyball and her coach required me and a friend of mine to play on the volleyball team. And I was like, 'Wow, she's beautiful' but I knew she was taken so I just stayed away."

Things changed after Guerdy and her ex split, though the romance didn't spark immediately between the two. "Oh, I thought he was the rudest person!" Guerdy laughs. "He would walk down the hall and I would say hi and he would totally ignore me. I was like, 'This guy's so rude. He's so cute, but he's so fricking rude!' "

"I'm a quiet talker," Russell says, in his defense. "She loves to tell this story; It was right in the beginning of 12th grade and we'd see each other passing in the hallway. And I'd be minding my business when Guerdy would be like, 'Hi!' And I'd say hi back but I was saying it too low. And finally one time she said to me, 'Dude, do you speak? What's wrong with you?' '

"He had three strikes," Guerdy teases. "By strike three of him ignoring me, I was like, 'This is ridiculous!' "

The next time Russell saw Guerdy, he made sure to let his presence be known. "I stopped and shouted, 'Hi Guerdy!' and gave her a big hug," he says. "She was like, 'What just happened?' "

"From there, it was history," she gushes.

The two have been together now for 27 years and even went to college together. They share sons Liam, 9, and Miles, 14 — who they raise in their luxe home in Miami.

Through their near-three decades together, the two have formed an unbreakable bond, they say.

"I picked right," Guerdy tells PEOPLE. "There's an aura around Russell that I just love. Every time he walks in the room, even to this day I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I'd still hit that.' And that's what I find so attractive about him. He's very powerful and sexy and he walks with this confidence where no one can penetrate him. I don't know how to explain it. He's his silent giant. Like, 'I ain't got to prove nothing to nobody.' And that was him in the high school hallway, too. He's always just been that way."

"We're opposites, obviously, in a lot of things. But her boldness in life — it's like I kind of feed off of that, you know?" he adds. "That's where it all started, in the hallway, like she said. And from the beginning, we were inseparable. She has such a good heart and is such a good mother and partner. I consider ourselves lucky to have found one another."

The only thing they wish is that RHOM viewers understood how strong their relationship is. "He's such an introvert that on camera it looks like we're not connected when that couldn't be further from the truth," Guerdy says. "I see that misunderstanding a lot."

"When people see us, they don't know the depth that we have. We've been together longer than we haven't," explains Russell. "We met when we were 17. We literally grew up together! Sometimes Guerdy will joke to me, 'Who raised you?' and I'll be like, 'You!' "

"And I did a damn good job," jokes Guerdy.

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami is now streaming on Peacock, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.