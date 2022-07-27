"He's been willing me for days to write [a speech]. We all know today is for Sergio," Caroline Stanbury teases in PEOPLE's exclusive clip from this week's episode

RHODubai: Caroline Stanbury Jokes Sergio Carrallo Is 'Definitely the Bride' During Wedding Toast

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of the upcoming episode, the 46-year-old bride is seen looking a bit uncomfortable after her new husband unexpectedly calls her up to join him and speak at their wedding.

"We forgot the most important thing: my wife's speech," the 27-year-old groom tells the crowd.

"I don't have a speech!" the mom of three chimes in.

A bit caught off guard, Caroline eventually rises from her table to meet Sergio on the dance floor.

"He's been begging me for days to write one," the former Ladies of London star says with a smile. "We all know today is for Sergio. You are definitely the bride."

Caroline Stanbury and Sergio Carrallo

As the couple's unexpected speech continues, cameras show Caroline's daughter Yasmin in the crowd beaming at her mom and new step-father.

"You are a wonderful man to my children," Caroline says lovingly to the former soccer player. "We all love you. So, thank you for marrying me."

After the newlyweds share a passionate kiss, Caroline is seen in a confessional, sitting on her husband's lap with her arms draped around him discussing their relationship.

"The future looks pretty good," Sergio says.

"It's so funny," Caroline adds. "We jump out of bed. We meditate. We drink our coffee and we just thank the world. We thank the universe."

Caroline Stanbury Wedding Dresses Caroline Stanbury and Sergio Carrallo | Credit: Caroline Stanbury/Instagram

The clip then cuts back to their wedding day, where white confetti falls from the sky as the pair cuts into their wedding cake. The dessert is adorned with matching roses to compliment the color theme of the evening.

"People go through life focusing on the end goal and they forget about the process," Sergio tells the cameras. "And I think the process is the most beautiful thing and that's why we have what we have. I love you honey."

In last week's episode, viewers saw Caroline contemplate cancelling the wedding altogether after some of her guests and staff came down with COVID-19, in what she called "a complete f---ing nightmare." Additional stress was added when Caroline learned her costar Chanel Ayan arrived to her rehearsal dinner wearing a white gown with a train that resembled a wedding dress.

However, the couple realized the show must go on and exchanged vows in front of friends and family in a lavish ceremony on Dec. 18, 2021 in Dubai at the Raffles Hotel.