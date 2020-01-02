RHOD's LeeAnne Locken Says She Contemplated Suicide 3 Months Before Her Wedding

LeeAnne Locken is letting her guard down.

During part one of The Real Housewives of Dallas reunion on Wednesday, the 52-year-old revealed that she had contemplated suicide three months before marrying now-husband Rich Emberlin.

When speaking about their trip to Mexico this season, host Andy Cohen read a fan question that asked, “You and Stephanie bonded last year when you shared your stories of suicide. Don’t you think it was horribly insensitive to talk to flippantly about suicide right in front of her like that?”

“That night, I was actually hoping that Stephanie would realize where I was because I wasn’t making a joke about it,” Locken said.

“You were seriously contemplating suicide three months before your wedding?” Cohen asked.

Locken nodded her head.

“But the way it came out at dinner was very jarring,” said Hollman, who attempted suicide at 22 years old. “It felt like it wasn’t like, ‘Hey, I’m hurting, I think I’m going to kill myself tonight.’ It seemed like you were just throwing it out there.”

“It’s a very big problem for me,” D’Andra Simmons said. “As you know, my father committed suicide. I don’t want to talk about suicide in a flippant manner. If you want to talk about it in a serious manner, you’re hurting … to me, just throwing that card on the table like, ‘Well I’m going to commit suicide.’ That was so offensive to me because of what I went through with my father. Going and seeing somebody that put a hole in their head from a bullet and having to clean it up and then having to go to the mortuary. I don’t want to relive that. So if you’re going to talk about, don’t talk about it like that in front of me.”

Locken has been open about her past suicide attempts and the sexual abuse she experienced growing up.

“I’ve been tortured my whole life,” Locken told PEOPLE in 2018. “What these girls do to me on this show is nothing. It’s like spitballs at a battleship. I’m not gonna sink anytime soon. I’m gonna be the strongest thing on this show. That’s not gonna change.”

Earlier this season, Hollman tearfully revealed that she tried to commit suicide when she was 22.

“I was with a guy who didn’t make me feel like a worthy person,” she said. “I never felt pretty enough, I never felt good enough. I was always judged. We broke up and it was like, I lost my friends. And I just couldn’t handle it.”

“I remember going to the bathroom and finding a bottle of pills. And I remember taking them all, laying down in my bed,” she recalled. “My mom was home, so I stumbled into her room and told her what I had done, and then she called the ambulance.”

Hollman was given the confidence to come forward after a candid conversation with Locken.

“You know she’s had a hard childhood, right?” Hollman explained to her mom, adding that Locken had tried to commit suicide four times in the past. “I felt like my way to build a bridge with her was to just be open with her.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas reunion continues Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).