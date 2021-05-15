“These attacks on her character will not be tolerated,” Tiffany Moon’s lawyer tells PEOPLE in a statement

Real Housewives of Dallas star Tiffany Moon is hitting back at controversial remarks made by her costar Kameron Westcott's family members.

This week, Kameron's husband, Court, and her brother-in-law, Chart, fought Moon, 36, on social media after the RHOD newcomer shared messaging about the importance of being anti-racist. Court and Chart also questioned Moon's professionalism as an anesthesiologist.

"The insinuations the Westcotts made in those tweets are reckless, defamatory and appalling. Dr. Moon is a professional in every sense of the word and is deserving of the excellent reputation that she's earned as a physician and as a hard working mother," her lawyer Andrew Brettler of Lavely and Singer said in a statement to PEOPLE.

He added, "These attacks on her character will not be tolerated. The Westcotts would be well advised to keep mentions of Dr. Moon out of their social media feeds."

A representative for Moon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Chart and Court also did not respond immediately to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The statement comes after Court tweeted, "@tiffanymoonmd 'Anti-racism' is racism. It discriminates by the color of ones skin,'" according to a screenshot obtained by Variety.

Court continued, "I don't understand how many of your patients would be comfortable with you treating them with your open vile racism."

He has since deleted his Twitter account.

Chart retweeted Court's since-deleted tweet, writing, "Notice how every single person comments and not a single one of them repudiates his underlying point, that 'anti-racist' training teaches and advocates for discrimination on the basis of skin color."

He also posted a screenshot showing that Moon blocked him on social media.

"I've spoken to her twice, once when she was blackout drunk at my house but needed to get home for early work. Wonder if she had a hangover while working on her patients?" Chart wrote.

On Friday, Bravo issued a statement and said that "the network stands by Dr. Tiffany Moon."

"Bravo strongly supports the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. Anti-racism is, in fact, not a form of racism and the network stands by Dr. Tiffany Moon and her advocacy against racism and violence," the network wrote on Instagram.

Also this week, Moon called out Kameron, 38, for her past comments on Watch What Happens Live. During the WWHL episode, Kameron reportedly compared the Chinese-American doctor to a Thai sex worker and referred to her as bossy.

"You came to attack and gaslight me. Don't ever compare me to a Thai sex worker or call me bossy either, please. I don't accept your half ass 'my employee did that' apology. Learn to take some accountability or pay a bill. #settingfeminismback #RHOD," Moon tweeted Wednesday.

Kameron denied she did, writing on Twitter, "Again…trying to move forward @TiffanyMoonMD but it's clear you won't ever do that. Never compared you to a Thai sex worker ever as I've told you I was referring to ladies in our group." She added, "Guess you also didn't enjoy the cookies I sent you last night either?@bravotv."

Moon made her RHOD debut in season 5 with her husband Daniel Moon and their 6-year-old twin daughters, Chloe and Madison (she's also stepmom to Daniel's teenage twins, Nathan and Nicole).

Despite rumors circulating on Friday that the mom-of-two was planning to exit the Bravo series, a source told PEOPLE that isn't the case.