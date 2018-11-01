RHOD's Stephanie Hollman Renews Her Vows 10 Years Later — in the Same Wedding Dress!

Stephanie and Travis Hollman have said “I do” all over again!

The couple — who got married on April 19, 2008 — renewed their vows last April in an intimate outdoor backyard ceremony overlooking a lake at their newly renovated, 8,631-square-foot home, and the ceremony aired on Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

With sons Chance, 9, and Cruz, 7, by their side, the pair looked as happy as ever as they stood before Pastor Michael Homan, their family and friends as they read new vows they’d written for each other.

“Ten years ago today, I took your hand and made a promise to you. But you also made a few promises to me as well,” Travis said. “You promised to love me for better or for worse; you’ve done that. You promised to love me through sickness and health; you’ve done that. You promised to love me for richer or for poorer; you’ve lucked out on that one.”

Gushed Stephanie, holding back tears: “Travis, what a blessing these last 10 years have been. This life is more than anything I could have dreamed of in [small town] Oklahoma. Thank you for loving me for who I am and not expecting me to be anything more than the girl you fell in love with. I really appreciate that one.”

Stephanie and Travis Hollman, with sons Chance and Cruz Danny Bollinger/Bravo

It was a déjà vu moment for those at the Hollmans’ original wedding as Stephanie re-wore her silk satin white wedding dress with sweetheart neckline, ruched waist and bustled train. She added sparking hair clips and dangling chandelier earrings, as well as a simple gold bracelet.

Travis, also re-wore his dark stripped wedding tie but appeared to pair it with a new white shirt and dark suit.

“I wanted to wear [the same] wedding dress because I wanted him to see me 10 years later and remember seeing me the first time I went down the aisle,” she explained. “I kind of wanted it to be a glimpse into the past and a way to look into the future.”

Her idea worked, as least in the eyes of her mom, Susan. “You look just like you did 10 years ago,” Susan said after admiring Stephanie in the gown — with pal and RHOD costar Cary Deuber remarking, “You go girl! Not everybody can fit in their wedding dress. I am proud of you, mad props!”

Stephanie and Travis Hollman Danny Bollinger/Bravo

Stephanie Hollman Danny Bollinger/Bravo

Stephanie’s dad Frank once again walked his daughter down the aisle. The moment allowed Stephanie to reflect on just how far she has come in life.

“I’m walking down the aisle and I’m just thinking, ‘How lucky am I that God thought enough of me to give me such an amazing life,’ ” she told audiences. “I just look at my children and my husband and my family and this beautiful house that I’m in and I know that I’ve done nothing to deserve any of this. But I’m so grateful that I have it.”

After their vows, Travis slipped a new ring onto Stephanie’s fingers — proclaiming, “With this ring, I wed all over again.”

Like any good wedding, the ceremony ended with a kiss.

Stephanie and Travis Hollman Danny Bollinger/Bravo

Afterwards, guests — including Stephanie’s sister Tiffany, Stephanie’s original maid-of-honor Sarah, and Travis’ brother Joey — sat down for a candle-lit catered dinner on a long table with white floral centerpieces.

“I love you so much,” Stephanie told her husband. “I cannot imagine being married to anybody but you.”

“I’m so grateful to have made it 10 years and I feel like we have fought for every year we have been married,” she confessed to audiences. “We fight for each other every day and every day we make a choice to be together. And I think that’s what marriage is. It’s a choice. And even when it gets hard, you stick by each other. … No matter what, we’re going to be fine. He’s going to to stand by my side. We got this. We’re going to do this.”

Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman and Cary Deuber Danny Bollinger/Bravo

Bryan Redmond, Travis Hollman, Stephanie Hollman, and Brandi Redmond Danny Bollinger/Bravo

There was one other thing that had made the day special: the fact that Travis had planned the entire thing.

“I don’t know what we’re doing,” Stephanie explained before the big day. “Truly. I don’t know if it’s indoor or outdoor. I don’t know where it is. … I feel like I always have to organize everything and I kind of like the fact that I’m going to show up. He’s done everything.

“Although I know Travis could care less about a vow renewal, he knows it’s something I’ve wanted to do for 10 years now. So it means the world to me … that he wants this to be a total surprise,” she added. “Travis is not somebody who is overly gushy at all so it means a lot because I know that it is out of his comfort zone.”

So how’d he do? Not too shabby. “This is the most amazing surprise I’ve ever been given in in my entire life,” Stephanie said.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.