Things are hitting a little too close to home for Stephanie Hollman.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas, Hollman, 38, got candid about her feelings toward LeeAnne Locken‘s decision to speak openly about her past history with abuse and suicide attempts.

“I feel a little off on this trip,” Hollman told Brandi Redmond while on a group trip to Mexico. “I don’t know why, I’m going to be honest. I feel like you’re a security blanket for me. It was really heavy yesterday, I’m not going to lie. Like with LeAnne and her story, that shit is in my head and I start thinking about it. It’s fucked up.”

Last week, Locken, 52, shared her story during a night out and said, “Most people who have been through what I’ve been through commit suicide by 30. I’ve only tried three times.”

“I do feel like LeeAnne uses excuses for every situation and uses it to honestly manipulate people,’ Redmond responded to Hollman. “It becomes an excuse and for someone to feel sorry for her.”

“The stuff that she says, sometimes you take it in and you start thinking about it,” Hollman said. “It’s really depressing. I’m trying to have fun, I want to drink, but then like, I don’t know I have a hard time with my mood sometimes.”

Visibly upset, Hollman told cameras, “Every 30 seconds someone commits suicide and it’s something you just don’t talk about because you’re having a bad day. I do feel triggered by it. It’s very depressing. It’s a sensitive topic for me. It makes me think about my own suicide attempt and depression, and I don’t like that.”

In 2018, the mother of two, 38, tearfully revealed that she attempted suicide when she was 22.

“I was with a guy who didn’t make me feel like a worthy person,” Hollman said. “I never felt pretty enough, I never felt good enough. I was always judged. We broke up and it was like, I lost my friends. And I just couldn’t handle it.”

“I remember going to the bathroom and finding a bottle of pills. And I remember taking them all, laying down in my bed,” she recalls. “My mom was home, so I stumbled into her room and told her what I had done, and then she called the ambulance.”

When asked by a producer why Hollman feels the need to put on a happy face and hide what’s actually going on, she was hesitant to respond.

“Because people don’t like to be around people who don’t make them feel good,” she said. “Nobody would want to be my friend if I was honest about what I deal with. Like, all the time. I wouldn’t have any friends.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.