RHOD's Stephanie Hollman Reveals She Attempted Suicide When She Was 22

Stephanie Hollman is opening up about one of her darkest days.

In a clip from Wednesday’s upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas, the mother of two, 38, tearfully reveals that she tried to commit suicide when she was 22.

“I was with a guy who didn’t make me feel like a worthy person,” Hollman tells audiences. “I never felt pretty enough, I never felt good enough. I was always judged. We broke up and it was like, I lost my friends. And I just couldn’t handle it.”

“I remember going to the bathroom and finding a bottle of pills. And I remember taking them all, laying down in my bed,” she recalls. “My mom was home, so I stumbled into her room and told her what I had done, and then she called the ambulance.”

Stephanie Hollman

Hollman was given the confidence to come forward after a candid conversation with LeeAnne Locken.

“You know she’s had a hard childhood, right?” Hollman explains to her mom, adding that Locken had tried to commit suicide four times in the past. “I felt like my way to build a bridge with her was to just be open with her.”

Though she’s telling her truth, it isn’t easy.

“I need a minute,” Hollman tells production, stopping to compose herself.

“Sorry, I don’t talk about this,” she says. “I don’t tell people that stuff. People like pretty packages in life. It’s just the way life is.”

Locken, 51, and Hollman are the first Housewives to open up about their own suicide attempts — though it’s not the first time the franchise has handled the topic.

In August 2011, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Taylor Armstrong’s estranged husband, Russell, died by suicide. He was 47. Taylor had filed for divorce from Russell weeks prior, citing physical and verbal abuse.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).