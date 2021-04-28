RHOD Season 5 Reunion Trailer: Brandi Redmond Confronts Rumors of Her Husband's Alleged Infidelity

"When I said you were a bully, I felt like you were bullying me," D'Andra Simmons tells Kary Brittingham while talking about bullying claims during the two-part reunion special

The drama is heating up for the Real Housewives of Dallas!

On Tuesday, Bravo released the first trailer for the two-part season 5 reunion of the Texas-based iteration of its reality franchise series.

At the opening of the clip, Westcott, 38, says she came "prepared" to bring the receipts as she holds up a pink suitcase, which prompts Cohen to dub her as "Elle Woods goes to court."

Things then get tense in the trailer as Moon, 36, goes head to head with Westcott, telling her, "Thank you for explaining my culture to me," before Westcott clarifies, "I'm not talking about your culture, Tiffany. I was talking about food." But, as Moon explains in the trailer, "Food is part of my culture."

Real Housewives of Dallas Real Housewives of Dallas season 5 cast | Credit: Tommy Garcia/Virginia Sherwood/Jonathan Zizzo/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Later, Brittingham, 50, battles Simmons, 52, after Cohen brings up claims of bullying.

"I think bullying is a really strong word," Brittingham says, before Simmons explains, "When I said you were a bully, I felt like you were bullying me. All season long I felt like I was being bullied for no reason."

The clip then transitions back to Moon, who addresses Redmond's claims that she felt like she wasn't being herself.

"You brought a blowup doll with a large phallic object," Moon tells Redmond, 42.

Cohen then directs the reunion special to some of the women's marriages, first asking Brittingham what is happening with hers.

Holding back tears, an emotional Brittingham says, "We just told our kids," before the trailer transitions, leaving the rest of her words to be revealed when the reunion special airs next month.

Turing to Redmond, Cohen also asks her to address rumors that her husband was allegedly spotted in a club with another woman. The former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader is then seen wiping away tears.

As the tense video comes to a close, Moon exclaims with a smile, "We just can't make this s--- up."