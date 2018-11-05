The Real Housewives of Dallas Get Physical During Contentious Copenhagen Trip

The Real Housewives of Dallas is ending its third season with a bang, and PEOPLE’s got the exclusive look at how it all goes down.

In a clip for the final few episodes of season 3 (now airing on Bravo at a new time), LeeAnne Locken, Brandi Redmond, Stephanie Hollman, Cary Deuber, Kameron Westcott and D’Andra Simmons find themselves in a sea of arguments — including one or two that appear to get physical.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

Tension has been brewing between Locken and Simmons all season long, so it should come as no surprise that those two are at the center of one of the biggest battles on a cast trip tp Copenhagen, Denmark.

“Shut up, you stay out of it,” Simmons yells at Locken, pointing her finger in her former BFF’s face and pushing her.

“Don’t tell me to shut up and don’t point your finger in my f—ing face,” Locken yells back, standing up and swatting away Simmons’ advances.

Simmons also clashes with Westcott, whom she had previously fought with after Westcott and her mother-in-law tried to warn the beauty businesswoman about her bad reputation. “Honey, you attacked me and you attacked my mother in law,” Westcott says — with Simmons shouting back, “I did not. You are a liar!”

LeeAnne Locken and Brandi Redmond Peter Larsen/Bravo

As if that weren’t enough, it appears Locken and Redmond are once again on each other’s bad side.

Though the two had an up-and-down relationship in the past, things took a turn for the worst last season and, despite multiple calls for cease fire, they’ve never recovered from the blowup. In the past few weeks alone, Redmond has claimed that Locken is being dishonest about her relationship with fiancé Rich Emberlin, and Locken has alleged that Redmond is an alcoholic.

So, yeah, things don’t exactly go up from there. Redmond makes a stink when she thinks Locken was filming her during a skinny-dip in the Denmark waters. Then, there’s some sort of gossip being spread that Locken cloned Redmond’s phone. Oh, and Locken goes deeper on her claims about Redmond’s drinking, quipping to audiences: “I don’t think Brandi is sophisticated enough to be an alcoholic. I think Brandi’s just a drunk.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Real Housewives of Dallas Goes Makeup Free for PEOPLE

All comes to a head at a costume party, where Redmond flips out on Locken — first asking her, “Do you think that you’re better than the rest of us?” and then telling her, “No yes you do!” when Locken answers “no.”

“And that’s your problem,” Locken barks back, tapping her finger on Redmond’s chest.

“Hey, who touched who?” Redmond says, shouting, “You better kiss your own ass and f—ing hit the door!”

Hollman sums it all up perfectly by the clip’s end. “I think I need a shot of tequila and a hug,” she says.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.