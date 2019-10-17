A bachelorette party with no drama? No such thing!

During Wednesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas, LeeAnne Locken ⁠— who was celebrating her bachelorette party ahead of her wedding with now-husband Rich Emberlin ⁠— was forced to explain why on-off friend D’Andra Simmons wasn’t invited.

After Kary Brittingham approached Locken and asked why Simmons wasn’t in attendance, Locken responded, “I’m waiting for her to reach out to me.”

‘But she’s already apologized and apologized,” Brittingham said. “Be the big person, and invite her to the next invite.”

“I’ve always been the big person with D’Andra,” Locken responded. “I’m waiting for her. It took a lot of courage to talk s— about Rich.”

Brittingham then asked Locken if she planned to move forward from her ongoing feud with Simmons.

“The one thing she didn’t have courage is to come to me and say I miss you as a friend,” Locken said. “Actions speak louder than words.”

“Everybody at this party agrees that I’ve reached out and it’s D’Andra’s turn to step up, grow up and be an adult,” she added.

After bringing a few of the RHOD ladies over to join the conversation, things got heated when Locken took her high heels off.

“Listen, I’m getting married,” she said. “I’ve waited 51 years … you’re making the point about D’Andra. I’ve got news for you. It’s my wedding. It’s about me.”

“I’m not making my party about someone who’s not here,” she added. “This is my party. This is about me and the people who are here to love me and celebrate me. All these people here have shown me via actions how much they love me. So when you give me an action, you get a m—– f—— invitation. Until then, go over and stand in the vasectomy line.”

In the season premiere last month, the two came to a head during a gathering at Stephanie Hollman‘s home.

The pair ended season 3 vowing to work toward repairing their friendship after hurtful things were said by both parties.

“I came tonight because I would love to hear what D’Andra has to say,” Locken told cameras. “D’Andra and I have known each other for eight years. We had this relationship, she blew it up and now what we have to do is send out a search party to find all the pieces to put back together.”

“Rich sent some text message to my husband about some bulls— cheating scandal that he didn’t know what he was talking about,” Simmons alleged to cameras. “This is how it read: ‘I’m going to tell D’Andra about pretty Jessica. She’s everything D’Andra isn’t. I didn’t want to, bro, because I usually have discretion, but I will not tolerate the baseless BS that your wife is spewing about me!’ There is no way in God’s green Earth that my husband would be having an affair with anyone named Jessica, Mary, Susie, Julie. It doesn’t matter who it is. It’s not happening.”

Locken fired back. “You accused [Rich] of cheating on me,” she said.

“I didn’t accuse him, I asked him a question,” said Simmons.

After back and forth arguing, Simmons eventually apologized for the hurt she caused.

“I want to say, yes, I made a mistake,” said Simmons. “I told you I was sorry before and I want to reiterate the fact that I’m sorry for hurting you and Rich both, and your family. I want that off my spirit and I do not want that burden anymore. It doesn’t serve me going forward.”

Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.