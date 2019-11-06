LeeAnne Locken's Wedding: Watch the Real Housewives of Dallas Star's Emotional Vows

The Real Housewives of Dallas fans will finally get to see LeeAnne Locken‘s wedding to husband Rich Emberlin play out on Wednesday’s episode, and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the couple’s emotional vows.

On April 27 — and after 10 years of dating — the Texas twosome said their “I dos” at the Cathedral of Hope in front of 400 guests made up of family, friends and the bride’s Bravo costars.

Cameras captured the the whole ceremony, including the touching words Locken, 52, and Emberlin, 57, penned for the other.

In the clip, Emberlin kicks things off, bringing Locken (and many folks in the room) to tears.

“LeeAnne, you taught me what true love is: a total acceptance of someone, no matter how perfect or imperfect they may be,” he says. “As you and I have always said, we come from the land of misfit toys, but we’ve managed to help fix each other up and will continue to do so for the rest of our lives.”

The retired police officer, who worked for the Dallas Police Department for 30 years in SWAT and dignitary protection, then makes a fitting remark.

“I promise to love, serve, and protect you like a squad officer should,” he says, joking, “There is no way I’ll ever grow tired or bored with you because you’re scary smart and hilarious, and it’s going to be like being married to five women at one time.”

That quip gets Locken laughing. “Just five?” she jokes back.

She then begins her beautiful vows.

“When I was a child, I never really felt loved, wanted, or accepted,” Locken says. “When I met you, you made me feel all of those things. Together we have struggled, we have loved, we fought for each other. You’ve shown me how to love deeper than I ever knew was possible.”

“I promise to spend the rest of my life reminding you of how incredibly special you are,” Locken says. “I love you so much, and my heart belongs to you.”

Image zoom LeeAnne Locken and Rich Emberlin Peter Larsen/Bravo

RELATED: Inside RHOD Star LeeAnne Locken’s Extravagant Wedding — Including $3M in Jewels

PEOPLE was on the scene at Locken and Emberlin’s wedding in April.

“I know what Cinderella felt like,” Locken told PEOPLE at the time. “The whole wedding was perfect. It couldn’t have been better. I’m smart enough to know perfection doesn’t exist, but if anything could attain perfection, that was it.”

“I’m very aware how imperfect Rich and I are; we both came from the land of misfit toys. But together, we were perfect and that day was perfect,” she added.

For the ceremony, the reality star wore a custom white gown by Texas-based designer Nardos Imam of NARDOS Design. Emberlin also wore a custom outfit by a local craftsman; he was dressed in a black tux by Don Morphy Prive Clothiers.

Both had some bling in their outfits, too. Locken wore $3 million worth of jewelry by Joe Pacetti Precious Jewels — sparkling in diamonds and emeralds (a sentimental nod to the magnolia leaf, the favorite flower of Locken’s late grandmother).

Emberlin had his own sparkle, in $30,000 worth of accessories (including a platinum brooch with an American flag motif of rubies, sapphires and diamonds).

RELATED: How Real Housewives of Dallas Star LeeAnne Locken Knew Fiancé Rich Emberlin Was ‘The One’

Image zoom LeeAnne Locken and Rich Emberlin Peter Larsen/Bravo

Pure romance was flowing in the design of the ceremony as well. Wedding planner Steve Kemble draped the Cathedral walls in 120 yards of silver silk fabric by Quest Events, which soared 16 feet in the air. The alter, which Kemble had Dallas-based designer Prashe Shah (of Prashe Décor) finish out, had two enormous 24-foot tall Cherry Blossom trees and 80 candles in various heights and sizes.

Their close friend, the Reverend Dr. Neil G. Cazares Thomas, officiated the ceremony.

“Love was bursting out of every pore of everyone in that church,” Locken told PEOPLE. “I could feel it radiating from the ceiling back down on us. This is what it feels like when an entire town comes out to celebrate. That was real love

After the ceremony, guests headed to the Prashe Showroom for an over-the-top reception.

“I didn’t want a traditional, stuffy wedding reception. I wanted a full-on party,” said Locken, who changed into a custom white lace cat suit with a flowing skirt by Esé Azenabor for the reception.

RELATED: All About LeeAnne Locken’s Two Regal Wedding Looks — and Those $3 Million Emerald Jewels

The nuptials marked Locken’s first marriage and Emberlin’s third. He has a 21-year-old daughter, Elise, from a previous relationship.

The pair got engaged in October 2016 at the Texas State Fair in Dallas in October 2016, where Locken discovered a “ginormous” 10 carat ring (a marquise cut diamond with two diamonds on either side to symbolize each of their hearts) behind a red balloon in a balloon pop game.

“It was the happiest carnival prize ever,” Locken told PEOPLE at the time. “I had no clue. Honestly, Rich surprises me every single time that he does something over-the-top, romantic and kind. I’m always like, ‘Wow your heart has such a huge capacity for love.’ The whole thing really just blew me away. I’m incredibly lucky.”