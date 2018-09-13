D’Andra Simmons and Brandi Redmond appear to have put their troubles behind them and forged a fast new friendship, one that isn’t really sitting right with LeeAnne Locken.

On Wednesday’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas, Locken had a heart-to-heart with her longtime friend Simmons and warned her about getting too close to Redmond, explaining, “I don’t trust her.”

If Locken seems extra-cautious, that’s because she’s been betrayed by Redmond in the past. Like with Simmons, Locken and Redmond got off to a rocky start, butting heads throughout RHOD‘s first season. They put that animosity behind them in season 2 and became close. But when Locken let her guard down, Redmond turned on Locken and called her “a f—— liar and f—— bitch.”

So far in season 3, they’ve had a truce, staying on good terms. And while it appears Locken has forgiven Redmond, she hasn’t forgotten. “I can sweep everything under the rug and still be cautious,” Locken told Simmons while warning her about Redmond.

“I know what she’s capable of. I’ve been the victim of her. My heart has been hurt and shredded by her,” Locken added.

LeeAnne Locken and Brand Redmond Peter Larsen/Bravo

Locken went on to say that she was worried Redmond was using Simmons to hurt her.

“I wasn’t going to say something to you because I don’t want you to be like, ‘You just don’t want Brandi and I to be friends,’ which is not the case. I just don’t want you to think I have ulterior motives,” Locken said. “But she knows that you and I have deep foundations and she’s going to go to use that foundation to get to me. And that’s what scares me with her.”

For what it’s worth, Simmons wasn’t swayed. “I guess we have to see what unfolds. As my grandmother always says, ‘The proof is in the pudding,’ ” she said.

“I’m a big girl and you need to let me have my experience with Brandi. We had a great time together and we made a breakthrough,” Simmons continued. “I hear what you say, I’m keeping it in the back of my mind. Proceed with caution.”

D'Andra Simmons and LeeAnne Locken Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Frederick M. Brown/Getty

Simmons didn’t seem to be too cautious when she hung out with Redmond next, at a rodeo they went to with Locken and Kameron Westcott. There, Simmons — she was was celebrating her 49th birthday — opened up about the pressures of being raised in Dallas society.

“Growing up D’Andra Simmons, anything I did was judged as to whether or not it was acceptable in Dallas society,” she said. “My appearance, my behavior, my attitude, I’m really sick of it. I don’t care anymore, I don’t want to be a part of it. I want to move on to the next phase in my life and do what makes me happy.”

“This is my year to figure things out,” Simmons added. “I’m at a big crossroads with my mom and my business and my friendships. It’s okay if I don’t make everyone happy, or my family happy.”

D'Andra Simmons F. Scott Schafer/Bravo

She had Redmond’s support. “If somebody doesn’t want to accept her for who she is, than f— them,” Redmond said. “At the end of the day, she needs to be happy and she needs to be who she is.”

“I want to be your friend and I love who you are when you’re fun and you don’t care what other people think,” Redmond added. “It makes me sad that you feel the need to apologize for who you are.”

Her words meant a lot to Simmons. “Brandi has been successful at being herself her entire life,” Simmons confessed. “I’m at the point in my life where that’s where I aspire to be as well. So having a friend in Brandi is really important to me because I have somebody who understands and celebrates the fact that I want to be who I really am.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Real Housewives of Dallas Go Makeup-Free for PEOPLE

Later, Simmons told Redmond just how much she appreciated that they’ve been able to connect. But she also let Redmond know that Locken had concerns.

“I didn’t expect to like you so much,” Simmons said. “I talked to LeeAnne and she said, ‘Brandi is never going to be your friend. You’re going to get hurt.’ And I said, ‘I understand that you think you’re protecting me, but I have to make my own decision about a friend.’ You and I have to figure out our own path.”

Hearing that upset Redmond.

“LeeAnne, I thought you were moving forward? So why are you encouraging other people not to be friends with me,” Redmond asked audiences. “That’s such a slap in the face. … I’m starting to think that LeeAnne might be a little jealous of my friendship with D’Andra.”

“If that’s the way she feels, I can’t be friends with her,” Redmond said of Locken before episode’s end.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo