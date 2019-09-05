RHOD: LeeAnne Locken Goes 'Below the Belt' as She and D'Andra Simmons Hash Out Their Ongoing Feud

The fierce women of Dallas are back!

During Wednesday’s season 4 premiere of The Real Housewives of Dallas, the ongoing feud between former friends LeeAnne Locken and D’Andra Simmons came to a head during a gathering at Stephanie Hollman‘s home.

The pair ended season 3 vowing to work towards repairing their friendship after hurtful things were said by both parties.

“I came tonight because I would love to hear what D’Andra has to say,” Locken, 52, told cameras. “D’Andra and I have known each other for eight years. We had this relationship, she blew it up and now what we have to do is send out a search party to find all the pieces to put back together.”

After a semi-awkward “hello,” Locken, Simmons, Hollman and Bradi Redmond went to the couch to talk over the feud.

“It’s a lot of hurt, I’ll be honest,” Locken said of the ongoing tension between her and Simmons. “I felt like I lost my family.”

“And I said that I was sorry to you in November and I left there thinking that that was it,” Simmons responded. “But when I got back to my hotel room after the reunion, Rich (Locken’s now-husband) started sending nasty text messages to Jeremy (Simmons’ husband),” she alleged.

“Rich sent some text message to my husband about some bulls— cheating scandal that he didn’t know what he was talking about,” Simmons alleged to cameras. “This is how it read: ‘I’m going to tell D’Andra about pretty Jessica. She’s everything D’Andra isn’t. I didn’t want to bro, because I usually have discretion, but I will not tolerate the baseless BS that your wife is spewing about me!’ There is no way in God’s green earth that my husband would be having an affair with anyone named Jessica, Mary, Susie, Julie. It doesn’t matter who it is. It’s not happening.”

Locken fired back. “You accused [Rich] of cheating on me,” she said.

“I didn’t accuse him, I asked him a question,” said Simmons.

“I need you to understand and own and be clear that if anyone has ever told that Rich has cheated, they’re a f—ing liar,” said Locken. “Your stance, your posture, and your face right now, are so, like, you’re so far above me. And you are, D’Andra, you’re so much better than me. You’re richer, you’re prettier, you’re everything.”

Shooting back, Simmons responded, “LeeAnne, you always have to go below the belt with your commentary and I’m just listening to you.”

After back and forth arguing, Simmons eventually apologized for the hurt she caused.

“I want to say, yes, I made a mistake,” said Simmons. “I told you I was sorry before and I want to reiterate the fact that I’m sorry for hurting you and Rich both, and your family. I want that off my spirit and I do not want that burden anymore. It doesn’t serve me going forward.”

Looking ahead, Simmons admitted to viewers that she is “hopeful” the duo can make progress in their strained relationship.

“I’m a little bit hopeful that LeeAnne and I can start taking baby steps towards a new friendship,” Simmons said.

The RHOD ladies then closed out the conversation with a toast to the future.

Locken, Redmond, Hollman, Simmons and Kameron Westcott are all back for the new season, while Kary Brittingham — a mother of four from Guadalajara, Mexico, and self-proclaimed “feisty” female who isn’t afraid to speak the truth — is joining the group as a new Housewife.

RHOD airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.